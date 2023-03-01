Search icon
Toddler fearlessly plays with massive python, viral video terrifies internet

The viral video begins with a toddler playing with a massive python as if it was his daily routine.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 01:21 PM IST

New Delhi: Snakes are unquestionably the most terrifying reptiles that have ever existed. And we know they are not the type of creatures that excite people. Snake phobia is one of the most common, and it is completely natural. Snake images and videos send chills up one's spine. While the majority of us are perfectly content to avoid these dangerous reptiles, a select few treat them as a toy. An example of this has gone viral, and it is not for the faint of heart.  The video shared on Twitter by journalist LP Pant is both terrifying and fascinating. 

 The viral video begins with a toddler playing with a massive python as if it was his daily routine. Shocking? Isn't it? Needless to say, the boy had no qualms and continued as if nothing had happened. 

The clip has been viewed over 30,000 times and has elicited a variety of reactions from netizens. Netizens also stated that the snakes are not toys to be played with, emphasising how dangerous the act was. Others simply advised the parents to exercise extreme caution because the boy's actions were extremely dangerous. "Stop this nonsense, what did the snake do wrong...? Teach children to respect all living things on the planet, especially those who cannot express themselves "According to one user. "Oh no, don't do this," said another. "That is extremely brave! God bless you, young man "stated a third.

