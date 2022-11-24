Toddler enjoys rain in viral video, netizens want to join him

Screengrab

New Delhi: Did you ever play in the rain when you were a kid? Do you remember how great it felt? If so, this video posted on Twitter may bring back memories of those times. This video depicts a toddler having fun in the rain. There's also a chance that the video will make you smile from ear to ear. The viral video was posted on the Twitter account Buitengebieden one day ago and it has garnered over 418k views.

The viral video show a toddler, completely unaware of his surroundings, and seen enjoying the rain. He even jumps on the wet road to soak in the feeling. The priceless is just too adorable to miss out on. "Rainy days.." reads the clip caption.

Since being posted, the video has garnered tons of views. Till now, the clip has gathered more than 418k views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also received more than 19k likes. Netizens absolutely loved this cute boy and took to the comments section to shower their love. “I grew up in the Australian outback, where rain was a rare thing. I remember one time, mum gave us a bar of soap to have a wash while playing in the mud and rain lol Needless to say, we were well exfolliated when we were fininshed ,” wrote a Twitter user. “Gif, if not, I don’t care, I’m just enjoying myself... at my age I can get away with it, doing what some adults wish they cud,” joked another. “I kinda wanna do this but I'm a stupid adult and people would care” expressed a third. “What is the maximum acceptable age to do this? Asking for a friend,” commented a fourth.