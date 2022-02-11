Search icon
Toddler asks Alexa to play 'Vacation' and netizens are all hearts - WATCH her cute dance

The 2017 ‘Vacation’ song is extremely popular on Instagram Reels.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2022, 07:21 AM IST

The internet, these days, is brimming with viral videos of cute kids learning a thing or two or just doing something extremely unique. This time, it’s a viral video of a literal toddler trying to operate the Amazon Alexa device, barely being able to actually form words she’s actually asking Alexa to play the song ‘Vacation’, which is winning over netizens. 

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dirty Heads (@dirtyheads)

Netizens were quick to comment:

“It’s a great kid’s song,” commented an Instagram user. 

“Omg her little dance lol,” wrote another.

"Her little groove," commented another.

The video, recorded by the child's mother, was shared on Instagram via @dirtyheads has got more than 1.7 lakh likes, so far. 

