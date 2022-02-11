Toddler asks Alexa to play 'Vacation' and netizens are all hearts - WATCH her cute dance

The internet, these days, is brimming with viral videos of cute kids learning a thing or two or just doing something extremely unique. This time, it’s a viral video of a literal toddler trying to operate the Amazon Alexa device, barely being able to actually form words she’s actually asking Alexa to play the song ‘Vacation’, which is winning over netizens.

Watch the video here:

Netizens were quick to comment:

“It’s a great kid’s song,” commented an Instagram user.

“Omg her little dance lol,” wrote another.

"Her little groove," commented another.

The video, recorded by the child's mother, was shared on Instagram via @dirtyheads has got more than 1.7 lakh likes, so far.

The 2017 ‘Vacation’ song is extremely popular on Instagram Reels.