Summer season is already wreaking havoc on our cities. Every time we look around, we see people sipping on cold coffee, cold drinks or even lots of ice creams, yum! At homes, it's hard even to imagine surviving without air conditioners. Although at the end of every month, we scratch our heads about the ever-rising electricity bills.

But what's the solution to that? In this scorching heat, where it seems difficult to step out, we often try to find comfort at homes by switching on ACs, watching netflix and binging on snacks. True or not? Well, that's why we're here.

We are going to tell you about a simple, natural hack that will keep your homes 'Thanda thanda cool cool'. Shared on Instagram, a content creator named Pankti Pandey has shared a clip, detailing on how to keep your homes naturally cool during summers.

In the video, Pankti talks about vetiver grass curtains (In Hindi, khus parda), "made from the aromatic roots of the vetiver grass." She is also seen installing these curtains in her home and sprinkling water on to it.

"Natural AC from our roots! This is Vetiver Khus Parda made from the aromatic roots of the vetiver grass. These roots have natural cooling properties that activate when damp. Just sprinkle water 2–3 times a day and let the breeze pass through it. The result? A fresh, earthy aroma and a cool room no electricity, no guilt!" reads the caption.

In the caption, the content creator further explains the shortcomings associated with using air conditioners excessively. "While ACs contribute to rising greenhouse gas emissions which leads to rising temperatures of our planet, this humble curtain cools your space with zero carbon footprint. Perfect for dry, hot climates, and a beautiful reminder of our traditional wisdom", she says.

"After the season ends, simply roll it like a yoga mat, store it dry, and reuse it next summer. Let’s bring back the cool ways of our ancestors", she adds.

The video has garnered over two lakh likes, with netizens resonating with her idea. "Always loved this. Loved its fragrance and it actually keeps the room cool", an user wrote.

"Love this!! Looks so good too", wrote another.

A third joined, "can’t already smell the Mitti ki khushbo from the video. this is cool, I wanna try this at my place."