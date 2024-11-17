During the star-studded Tira beauty event in Mumbai, all eyes were on Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani as they stunned everyone with their breathtaking looks and style statement.

During the star-studded Tira beauty event in Mumbai, all eyes were on Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani as they stunned everyone with their breathtaking looks and style statement.

What significantly caught the attention of the viewers were the stylish bags carried by the mother-daughter duo. While Nita carried a popcorn basket-designed clutch, Isha chose a Judith Leiber glittery bag to compliment her gorgeous looks.

The choice of their bags quickly flew under the radar on social media and garnered praises by netizens.

Check their prices here

The popcorn clutch, carried by Nita, is from the shelves of Chanel and part of its Fall-winter 2024/25 collection. It is known the Popcorn Minaudiere bag and has white, black, and light pink accents. According to an Instagram page, under the name @luxuriousbymm, Nita's Chanel bag is worth ₹24 lakh.

Isha's Judith Leiber bag, called Just For You Bow Silver bag, is embellished with shimmery crystals and priced at a whopping Rs 5,06,444.

Isha Ambani's Tira beauty event was attended by several celebrities including actors Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Tripti Dimri among others.