Tiny snake swallows massive egg in hair-raising viral video; WATCH

A snake can be seen swallowing a huge egg in one go.

Reported By:DNA webteam| Edited By: DNA webteam |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If creepy crawlies make you nervous, this video is not for you. In a recent video that has gone crazy viral on social media, a snake can be seen swallowing a huge egg in one go. Yes, you heard it right! The video which was shared on Instagram by an account named @snakesrealm is both disturbing and fascinating and has elicited a wide range of reactions from netizens.

Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snakes Realm (@snakesrealm)

 

The viral video begins with snake trying to swallow the entire egg. The egg looks much bigger than the viper’s mouth, but the surprising thing is how slowly the reptile swallows it. Still suprised? Yes we are too! . The shocking video is shared with caption that reads,"Snakes are trully amazing!"

Netizens were completely stunned  by the clip  and flooded the comment section with their reactions. The clip has received over 10k likes on Instagram. “Next time, just crack the egg first,” says one user. “Oh my goodness! Crazy!,” says another. “as one born in the year of the Snake I'm still amazed by them.,” says a third.

