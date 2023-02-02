'Tinder Shubhman se match kara do': Female fan's proposal for Shubman Gill wins netizens' heart

Photo: Twitter

Shubhman Gill, an Indian batter, is in the news after his incredible T20I performance against New Zealand. The 23-year-old cricketer against New Zealand in the third and final game of the series scored his first T20I century off 54 balls. He then became the 5th Indian batter to reach the century mark in T20I.

Gill is quite famous among female fans, recently a woman was seen holding a romantic poster for him in the stadium. A woman was seen standing in the middle of the audience in a viral photo holding a pink piece of paper that read, "Tinder Shubman se match kara do (Tinder please match me with Shubman)".

Internet users responded to the woman's 'heartwarming' proposal to the online dating website with memes and jokes as a result. The viral photo was shared by Twitter user that goes by name ‘Shivani’ along with the caption that reads, “Didi ka match karado koi”.

Didi ka match karado koi pic.twitter.com/wDF99VpEaz — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) February 1, 2023

The trending image has received over 5 lakh views and over 26,00 likes so far. The viral post's comment section featured responses from online users. Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan have alleged been linked with Gill. He has not publicly acknowledged his relationship with either of them, and he is now concentrating on his cricketing career.