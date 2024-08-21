Tina Dabi's ex-husband IAS Athar Aamir Khan's son turns two, wife Mahreen shares photos

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan and his wife, Dr. Mehreen Qazi, have left their social media followers in a state of suspense and curiosity. On the occasion of their son Ehaan's two-month anniversary, the couple shared a series of photos on Instagram. The images, filled with love and warmth, reveal an intimate celebration, but one detail stands out—Ehaan's face remains hidden, covered by a heart emoji.

Dr. Mehreen Qazi, who is known for her active social media presence, shared these cherished moments with her followers, writing, “Two months of loving you.” The post features Athar holding their son tenderly in his lap, with both parents looking on with adoration. Despite the open display of affection, the decision to conceal Ehaan’s face has left many wondering about the reasons behind their choice.

IAS Athar Aamir Khan, currently serving as the District Magistrate and District Development Commissioner in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has kept much of his personal life private since his remarriage to Dr. Mehreen in 2022. Their son Ehaan was born on June 19, 2024, marking a new chapter in their lives. However, the couple's decision to keep their son’s identity guarded, even from their avid social media audience, continues to fuel speculation.

Athar Aamir Khan was previously married to IAS Tina Dabi, his batchmate from the 2016 IAS cohort, but the marriage ended in divorce after just one year. Now, as he embraces fatherhood with his second wife, the choice to maintain their son's privacy suggests a conscious effort to shield him from the public eye.

While the world waits to catch a glimpse of Ehaan, Athar Aamir Khan and Mehreen seem content to cherish these early moments away from the spotlight, keeping their son’s face—and their reasons for hiding it—a mystery.