Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi make headlines for her firm decision, issues show cause notice to ASHA workers

Following the footsteps of sister Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi makes headlines for taking firm decisions right from the first posting.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

Ria Dabi makes headlines | Photo: File

Following the footsteps of big sister, Ria Dabi the newly appointed IAS officer posted in the Rajasthan Cadre is now making headlines for taking firm decisions. Ria Dabi is currently posted at the Alwar. On Thursday (December 15) Ria Dabi conducted an inspection on the Tijara black, Alwar. On suspecting negligence, Dabi issued suspension letters to doctors and About Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers. 

As per reports, Dabi along with medical department officers went to inspect Rupbas and the ASHA workers there were unable to produce survey reports. On this, the IAS officer issued a show cause notice. 

Read: Meet Ria Dabi, who bagged AIR 15 in UPSC CSE Main 2020

Ria Dabi has been appointed as the assistant collector and executive magistrate of Alwar. 23 years old Ria Dabi cracked the UPSC exam in 2020 and secured the 15th rank. Ria Dabi's elder sister, Tina Dabi secured rank AIR 1 in UPSC batch 2015, she is now posted as the District collector and Magistrate in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. 

Ria Dabi is an alumnus of Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi University just like her sister. IAS Tina Dabi is currently posted in the Rajasthan cadre as the Joint Secretary of Finance (Tax) while Ria resides in Delhi. 

