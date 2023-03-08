Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande love story: Why she married him despite 13-year age gap? Who proposed first?

Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande met during the second coronavirus wave (File)

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tina Dabi is the most celebrated IAS officer in the country. She is married to Pradeep Gawande, an IAS officer. This is, however, isn't Tina Dabi's first marriage. She was married to IAS Athar Amir Khan. They mutually divorced. Athar Amir Khan got married to Dr Mehreen Qazi. Dabi married Gawande. In an old interview, Dabi had shared her pain of the divorce. She had said that divorce make a person empty from inside. She had also said that divorce fills a person with tension and sadness. Despite the hardships, Tina Dabi is now happy with Dr Gawande. The couple shares a good equation.

Tina Dabi had topped 2015 UPSC exam. Since then, she remained in news due to her popularity on social media. She is the district collector of Jaisalmer. On social media, she is called beauty with brains. Tina Dabi has millions of followers on social media.

In the same interview, Tina Dabi had talked about her marriage with Dr Gawande. She said to come out of the pain of the divorce, she would keep herself busy in work. She also lived with her family members.

She also told the interviewer how she married Dr Gawande. During the second Coronavirus wave, she met Dr Gawande in Rajasthan's health department. They became really good friends. They understood each other. After a year, they decided to get married. They also met their families.

This is Pradeep Gawande's first marriage.

Tina Dabi is 13 years younger to Dr Gawande. On this, she said age is not important for marriage, compatibility and understanding are. She said it was Pradeep Gawande proposed to her. She said Pradeep is a good human being. Her family members are very happy with him. This is because Pradeep is a medical doctor as well as an IAS officer.