IAS Athar Aamir Khan shares new picture with wife Mehreen Qazi after marriage (Photo: Insta/Athar Aamir Khan)

Days after marrying Dr. Mehreen Qazi, IAS Athar Aamir Khan has shared new picture with her wife on Instagram. In the new photo, the duo can be seen standing on the bank of a river. In the comment section, Dr Mehreen shared the heart emoji. She has also shared the same photo on her Instagram account.

Check out the new photo here:

The couple has a massive fan following on social media. IAS Athar secured the second rank in UPSC Exam 2015. Athar is one of those IAS officers who are always in the news. At present, Athar Amir Khan is posted as Municipal Commissioner of Srinagar.

While Dr Mehreen is a Scientific Officer at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Center Delhi. She has studied in Faridkot, Punjab, Ambedkar University in Delhi, apart from Britain and Germany.

IAS Athar and Dr Mehreen are also very popular on social media. Dr Mehreen endorses many well-known brands on social media. He has more than 3.66 lakh followers on Instagram.

