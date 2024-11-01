Apple CEO Tim Cook extended Diwali wishes on X with a post featuring a diya photo by Delhi-based photographer Rohit Vohra.

Apple CEO Tim Cook sent warm Diwali wishes to everyone celebrating the festival, sharing his message in a post on the social platform X. He highlighted Diwali’s essence as a time of light, unity, and hope, and wished all those celebrating a joyful and peaceful Festival of Lights.

The post included a captivating image of traditional Indian diyas, or oil lamps, placed beautifully on a bed of colorful flower petals. The image, which added to the festive cheer of Cook’s message, was taken by Rohit Vohra, a talented photographer based in Delhi. Vohra’s photograph brings out the spirit of Diwali, with each diya symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and spreading warmth in every direction.

Cook’s message and the carefully chosen image reflect Apple’s recognition and celebration of diverse cultures and traditions worldwide, making his Diwali greeting a memorable and heartwarming gesture for Apple fans and communities in India and beyond.