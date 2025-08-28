Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump Tariffs News: Can India boycott Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Amazon, KFC, McDonald's to put pressure on US? This is what Ramdev said...

Bigg Boss controversial stars: Elvish Yadav, Rakhi Sawant and more who grabbed the spotlight

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Bigg Boss 19 contestant's multi-crore net worth and glamorous lifestyle

Viral video: Anupam Kher shares deleted scene of Bradley Cooper narrating Lord Ganesha's story using ‘cuss’ words, gets brutally trolled

A Fatal Miscalculation? Modi's Risky Gambit Between Washington and Beijing

Rajgir International Stadium to Anil Agarwal International Stadium: 7 futuristic Indian cricket stadiums you must know about

TikTok star Natasha Allen passes away at 28 after 5 year battle with 'rare' Synovial Sarcoma cancer, THIS silent killer is common in..., know symptoms, causes

Hrithik Roshan almost rejected Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, ex-wife Sussanne Khan then...: 'If she were not...'

How rich is Govinda's wife Ssunita Ahuja? Her net worth, brand endorsements, luxurious Mumbai property, and...

In PM Modi's first China visit in 7 years, bilateral meet with President Xi Jinping to be held on Aug 31

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump Tariffs News: Can India boycott Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Amazon, KFC, McDonald's to put pressure on US? This is what Ramdev said...

Can India boycott Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Amazon, to put pressure on US? Ramdev says..

Bigg Boss controversial stars: Elvish Yadav, Rakhi Sawant and more who grabbed the spotlight

Bigg Boss controversial stars: Elvish Yadav, Rakhi Sawant and more who grabbed t

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Bigg Boss 19 contestant's multi-crore net worth and glamorous lifestyle

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Bigg Boss 19 contestant's multi-crore net worth and

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeViral

VIRAL

TikTok star Natasha Allen passes away at 28 after 5 year battle with 'rare' Synovial Sarcoma cancer, THIS silent killer is common in..., know symptoms, causes

TikTok star Natasha Allen has passed away at the age of 28 after a five-year-long battle with cancer. he was diagnosed with Stage 4 synovial sarcoma. On her social media, Natasha Allen was open about her cancer battle, documenting the different stages of her treatment online.What is Synovial Sarcom

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 11:53 AM IST

TikTok star Natasha Allen passes away at 28 after 5 year battle with 'rare' Synovial Sarcoma cancer, THIS silent killer is common in..., know symptoms, causes
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

TikTok star Natasha Allen has passed away at the age of 28 after a five-year-long battle with cancer. Natasha was a popular TikTok star, who had huge following on Instagram too. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 synovial sarcoma. Natasha was battling a rare and aggressive soft tissue cancer. She was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer malignant tumour in her knee in 2020. According to TMZ, Allen explained in a video that the disease was first diagnosed after doctors discovered a malignant tumor in her knee. On her social media, Natasha Allen was open about her cancer battle, documenting the different stages of her treatment online.

As shown in her videos, she underwent chemotherapy and radiation and even had tumors extracted from her body. Allen briefly went into remission. However, the cancer returned and spread to her lungs, leading to a stage 4 diagnosis in 2021. Last year, Allen had told her followers that she had a “15% chance” of survival.

What is Synovial Sarcoma?

In her tribute, a post was shared on her Instagram said that the funds and donations for her will go towards her services and remaining will go towards synovial sarcoma research. In the definition given by National Cancer Instiute, Synovial sarcoma is a cancer that can come from different types of soft tissue, such as muscle or ligaments. It is often found in the arm, leg, or foot, and near joints such as the wrist or ankle. It can also form in soft tissues in the lung or abdomen. Synovial sarcoma may also be called malignant synovioma.

This type of cancer is common in male, and one third patients are under the age of 30. This cancer is very rare that develops slowly. It is often recognized after it grows large enough to form a visible lump. The symptoms of Synovial sarcoma are painless Lump often near the knee or ankle. Other is joint Stiffness and discomfort or numbness, especially if the tumor presses on nerves. Synovial sarcoma can grow undetected for up to two years, making early diagnosis challenging.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid Trump Tariff Row, India, US set to sign USD 1 billion Tejas jet engine deal
Amid Trump Tariff Row, India, US set to sign USD 1 billion Tejas jet engine deal
6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments
6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments
Mohammed Siraj makes BIG claim about Jasprit Bumrah during England tour, Team India star pacer says, 'Responsibility...'
Mohammed Siraj makes BIG claim about Jasprit Bumrah during England tour, Team In
Celina Jaitly shares unseen selfie with Esha Deol, Lara Dutta as No Entry turns 20: 'Instead of Bipasha Basu...'
Celina Jaitly shares unseen selfie with Esha Deol, Lara Dutta
Meet IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam on first attempt, now set to tie the knot with Deputy CM's daughter, he is...
Meet IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam on first attempt, now set to tie the knot...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE