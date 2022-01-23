TikTok’s ‘unboxing bride’ trend among Muslim newlyweds receives mixed reactions, religious authorities enraged

"I love TikTok and I've learned so much from the platform but this is such a weird trend. You overshare, and I am not going to do it," said a Malay-Muslim newlywed bride Ili.

The viral TikTok ‘unboxing bride’ trend emerged earlier this month. The phrase comes from the popular social media practise of ‘unboxing’ wherein influencers show a box and then unveil its contents in videos.

One such video that got over 70,000 likes on Instagram showed the practise in detail. As part of the ‘unboxing bride’ trend, many women in hijabs (mostly Muslim newlyweds) are filmed in their bridal outfits on their wedding night in front of a mirror. Thereafter, the groom removes her head accessories.

This concept is just another way to announce that the couple is now legally married.

Speaking about the repercussions of sharing such content on TikTok, Ili says, "Some don't realise how content like this can turn around and 'bite' them. Ofcourse we live in a free world, but how will parents and in-laws feel if they view the videos? Can you imagine how awkward family dinners are going to be?"

Several religious leaders have also expressed opinions about the videos. As per Mufti Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, in the state of Perlis on Malaysia's west coast, a man filming acts like removing his bride’s accessories is similar to “selling the wife”.

"This pride to show off what belongs to them, including uploading content of themselves unboxing, is only for likes," he added.

In order to refrain people from following such practices, Perak state’s religious department released a statement. It said that the trend is against Islamic teachings through being sinful and inviting slander and couples must stay away from it.

Writing a letter to newspaper Harian Metro, the director of Malaysia’s Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department – Mohd Ajib said, “Husbands should protect and preserve their family members from performing acts that invite the wrath of Allah as well as call on them to obey Allah and abandon His prohibitions including immoral culture and contrary to the teachings of Islam”.

Many people claim that the ‘unboxing bride’ trend implies that Western influences on the Malays have become more apparent. Changing values and ways of thinking have changed the way people look at trends.

According to social media expert Mohd Zulhelmie Zullifan, Malaysians generally have an idea of which trends to follow and which to avoid but there may be groups unable to tell the difference.