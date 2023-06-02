TikTok cooking hack gone wrong: Woman suffers facial burns while attempting to cook eggs

screengrab

New Delhi: In today's digital age, the internet has become a treasure trove of do-it-yourself (DIY) tricks, tips, and hacks. If you're an active user of social media platforms, chances are you've come across these ingenious shortcuts and life hacks. With the constant pursuit of making tasks easier and more efficient, people are always on the lookout for innovative solutions. However, it's essential to acknowledge that not all hacks are universally applicable, and their outcomes can sometimes fall short of expectations.

A recent incident involving a woman named Shafia Bashir serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with relying solely on online hacks. In a rather unfortunate turn of events, Shafia, a 37-year-old woman, suffered burns and injuries to her face while attempting to cook eggs using a microwave. Yes, you read that correctly—cooking eggs in the microwave.

A mum was left with her skin peeling from her face after she cooked eggs in a microwave that exploded while trying out a viral TikTok 'hack'.



Driven by curiosity and armed with instructions she found online, Shafia embarked on her culinary experiment. According to the recipe she stumbled upon, the process involved adding boiled water into a mug and carefully placing an egg into it. The next step was to subject the mug to a few minutes of microwave radiation. Eager to simplify the poached egg preparation process, Shafia followed the instructions diligently, hoping for a quick and convenient outcome.

Unfortunately, things took an unexpected turn. As Shafia eagerly awaited her microwaved poached eggs, a sudden burst of heat caused the mug to rupture, spewing scalding hot water and fragments of shattered glass. In the chaotic aftermath, Shafia was left with burns and injuries to her face, requiring immediate medical attention.

This incident serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the need for caution when venturing into the realm of online hacks and unconventional methods. While the internet offers a wealth of information and creative solutions, it's crucial to exercise discernment and consider the potential risks before attempting any unverified or potentially hazardous hacks.

Shafia shared her harrowing experience, expressing the fear and agony she endured. She emphasized her desire to prevent others from going through a similar ordeal, particularly since the incident gained popularity on TikTok. Reflecting on her pain, she described it as the most excruciating she had ever experienced. Thankfully, her face has since healed without any lasting scars. She resorted to using various remedies like Vaseline and Sudocrem, employing whatever she could find to aid in the healing process, as she revealed in her interview with The Independent.