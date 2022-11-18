Tigers fight a fierce battle in viral video; roars will haunt you

Screengrab

New Delhi: Seeing a tiger on a wildlife safari is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Some wild life lovers even managed to have an experience far big when they saw two grown tigers battling it out in front of them. A clip circulating on internet captures the thrilling fight between the two big cats. Chances are that the short segment will leave you mesmerized.

Shared on Instagram by user named @one_earth__one_life, the viral clip shows two tigers pouncing on each other and engaging in a brutal fight. The short clip goes on to show the fierce battle between the two animals. What’s further intriguing in the video is the roar of the wild cats in the background. "Two tigers deadly fight scene" reads the video caption.

Posted four days ago, the clip has garnered over 50,000 views and tons of reactions. Netizens couldn’t stop dropping all sorts of comments on the video. While some were simply captivated, others described the fight as "magnificent." A few people reacted to the video in a hilarious way.

“Great video. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and the people who recorded the video are clueless and ‘disrespectful’ towards what they have witnessed. Can’t they just keep calm?” said a user. “Keep calm and listen to the roar,” observed another. “Wow so lucky these people are” wrote a third.