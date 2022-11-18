Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Tigers fight a fierce battle in viral video; roars will haunt you

A clip circulating on internet captures the thrilling fight between the two tigers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

Tigers fight a fierce battle in viral video; roars will haunt you
Screengrab

New Delhi: Seeing a tiger on a wildlife safari is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.  Some wild life lovers even managed to have an experience far big when they saw two grown tigers battling it out in front of them. A clip circulating on internet captures the thrilling fight between the two big cats. Chances are that the short segment will leave you mesmerized.

Shared on Instagram by user named @one_earth__one_life, the viral clip shows two tigers pouncing on each other and engaging in a brutal fight.  The short clip goes on to show the fierce battle between the two animals. What’s further intriguing in the video is the roar of the wild cats in the background. "Two tigers deadly fight scene" reads the video caption.

READ: Video of Delhi cab driver speaking fluent Sanskrit goes viral

Posted four days ago, the clip has garnered over 50,000 views and tons of reactions. Netizens couldn’t stop dropping all sorts of comments on the video. While some were simply captivated, others described the fight as "magnificent." A few people reacted to the video in a hilarious way.

“Great video. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and the people who recorded the video are clueless and ‘disrespectful’ towards what they have witnessed. Can’t they just keep calm?” said a user. “Keep calm and listen to the roar,” observed another. “Wow so lucky these people are” wrote a third.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
30 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: From speech in rain to tying Sonia Gandhi’s laces, viral moments of Rahul Gandhi
LinkedIn study reveals which connections are better when searching for a job
Doctor G, Kantara Hindi, Code Name Tiranga: How this week's releases performed at the box office
Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 expected to be released soon on regional websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.