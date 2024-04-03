Twitter
Viral

Tiger's unexpected attack on cow stuns tourists at Ranthambore national park, video goes viral

In a thrilling encounter at Ranthambore National Park, tourists were shocked as a tiger confronted a cow during a safari.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 04:59 PM IST

Tourists in Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park were treated to an unexpected wildlife encounter over the weekend, as a tiger's dramatic interaction with a cow sent shockwaves through the group enjoying a jungle safari. The heart-pounding moment was captured on camera by visitors in the park and later shared on social media platforms.

The video, recently released by park officials on Instagram, depicts the excitement of tourists as they embark on their safari adventure. From the safety of their vehicle, they capture images and videos of the picturesque surroundings. However, the mood quickly shifts as a tiger emerges from the bushes and launches a surprise attack on a passing cow.

The suddenness of the encounter left many in disbelief, as the cow attempted to flee from the scene. The fate of the cow remains unknown as the clip ends abruptly, leaving viewers on edge.

"Ranthambore Wildlife: Tiger's Unexpected Encounter with Cow Caught on Camera!" exclaimed the caption accompanying the video, which quickly garnered attention online.

Reactions to the footage varied, with some expressing concern about human encroachment on wildlife habitats and its impact on natural behaviors. "Wild animals' habitat is overcrowded with humans! They can't even hunt properly," remarked one user, highlighting the challenges faced by animals in increasingly human-dominated landscapes.

Others echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of respecting wildlife and providing them with adequate space to thrive. "This is not good. For fun, you are making their lives vulnerable. Tomorrow you will see them in videos only; let them live," pleaded another commenter, urging for greater conservation efforts.

However, amidst the debate, some defended the circumstances surrounding the incident, citing the suddenness of the cow's appearance and the availability of hunting space. "This was a sudden incident; the cow came suddenly from the front, and all vehicles' engines were off, hence there was no time to start the vehicles. Also, there was enough space to hunt," explained one person, offering a different perspective on the situation.

