Tiger grabs women and vanishes into forest within seconds, video captures bone-chilling incident

Recently a horrific video has been circulating on social media. In this video, a woman is seen grabbed by a tiger and dragged into the wilderness. Tigers are generally known to hunt elephants, specially young ones. Tigers have been recorded to have hunted gaurs, which are considered largest living bovine.

Coming back to the viral video, a young woman is seen getting out of the car in the front and going to the other side. As she opens the door of the car, a huge tiger comes out of the forest, grabs her and vanishes into the forest. The video shows, co-passengers running after them but it is not clear what happened next. Two more cars are seen behind this car. We can also see a forest guard jeep immediately heading towards the forest.

Oh Shit pic.twitter.com/MG195HihOH — Terrifying As Fuck (@TerrifyingAsfuk) January 20, 2023

The video was shared by a Twitter handle named, 'Terrifying As F*#k'. The video has so far been seen over 329.5k times.

