Tiger drags car full of tourists with teeth, Anand Mahindra shares chilling viral video- WATCH

Many of us enjoy watching cute animal videos on social platforms. A spine-chilling video shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra has taken over the hearts of many animal lovers. The video shared on Twitter shows a tiger chewing on a car and dragging it by gripping the bumper with its teeth and pulling the car backward with all its power.

The entertaining video has entertained thousands of people as many adore the tiger’s move. The one-minute-30-second video clip shows tourists sitting inside the Mahindra Xylo SUV while the tiger tries to pull the car using his teeth.

The business tycoon took to Twitter to express his delight as the video is spreading like wildfire on Signal. “Well, that car is a Xylo, so I guess I'm not surprised he's chewing on it. He probably shares my view that Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss".

The video has received the love of many people who have popularised it with 2,328 retweets and 25,000 likes. While many expressed concerns about the tiger’s well-being, others questioned the vehicle’s safety parameters.

Nevertheless, the video is a great example of the beauty of social media where anything can spread within a couple of minutes!