Tiger cuddles with puppy in adorable viral video, delights netizens

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Do you want to watch a cute video that will make you smile? Then all you need to see is this sweet clip involving a tiger and a little puppy. There's a good chance the video will make you happy. Shared on Instagram by user named lovedoginstagood, the wholesome video is a delight to watch.

The adorable opens to show the tiger and the puppy sitting together while cuddling with each other. The rest of the clip shows how the big cat protectively keeps on hugging the puppy. What makes the clip even more heartwarming to watch is the reaction of the puppy. Super cute, isn't it? "Dog and tiger friendly action #animalslove #doginstagram #puppy #dogoftheday #instadogs #doggie #dogstagram #do #instadog #doglove #labrador #lab_of_insta #labradorlover #labradorretriever #laboftheday #lab #retriever #retrieveroftheday" , the video caption reads.

The short clip has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than 104,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens obviously loved the clip and they took to the comments to express the same. “Well that's something you definitely don't see everyday and I really hope that puppy is safe for that tiger don't ever leave them alone” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my heart, it is so cute” posted another. “This is so cute,” expressed a third.