Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Tiger cub roars in viral video, leaves netizens amazed

An adorable video of a tiger cub has surfaced on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 03:31 PM IST

Tiger cub roars in viral video, leaves netizens amazed
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: There's no shortage of cute animal videos on the internet, but we bet you've never seen anything like this. An adorable video of a tiger cub has surfaced on the internet, and we are confident you will love it if you enjoy watching wildlife videos. @Tigers_videos shared the short video on Instagram, and it was viewed over 1m times within an hour of its release.

Take a look here:

In the now-viral video, the tiger cub can be seen roaring. Its soothing voice has left everyone in complete awe. We are sure, that you will watch the entire clip on loop. "Beautiful baby tiger" reads the clip caption.

Obviously, the video went viral and netizens loved it. The comments section is replete with heart and love-struck emojis. On Instagram, one person notes, "What are you complaining about, little partner?" "These tiger cubs need to be with their mother," another user adds. A third response shares, "I love tigers they are my favorite animal, I've got a tiger tattoo on my leg"

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Jaw dropping deals on Flipkart big savings day sale
Coconut: 5 health and nutrition benefits
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Kickstarter Deals with up to 45% discount on home appliances
Viral Photos of the Day: Salman Khan spotted with Pooja Hegde, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma enjoy scooter ride
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 477 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.