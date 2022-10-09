Tiger cub roars in viral video, leaves netizens amazed

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: There's no shortage of cute animal videos on the internet, but we bet you've never seen anything like this. An adorable video of a tiger cub has surfaced on the internet, and we are confident you will love it if you enjoy watching wildlife videos. @Tigers_videos shared the short video on Instagram, and it was viewed over 1m times within an hour of its release.

Take a look here:

In the now-viral video, the tiger cub can be seen roaring. Its soothing voice has left everyone in complete awe. We are sure, that you will watch the entire clip on loop. "Beautiful baby tiger" reads the clip caption.

Obviously, the video went viral and netizens loved it. The comments section is replete with heart and love-struck emojis. On Instagram, one person notes, "What are you complaining about, little partner?" "These tiger cubs need to be with their mother," another user adds. A third response shares, "I love tigers they are my favorite animal, I've got a tiger tattoo on my leg"