Tiger chases calf in viral video, what happens next will make your jaw drop

New Delhi: Tigers are majestic predators that roam the forests of Asia. Their distinctive orange fur with black stripes, piercing eyes, and powerful build makes them one of the most beautiful animals on earth. But make no mistake, these creatures are deadly hunters. They are known for their stealth, agility, and brute strength, and are capable of taking down prey that is many times their size. Now a video of a tiger attacking cattle in an open field has recently gotten a lot of attention online. However, what happens at the end of the video may leave you flabbergasted.

India now has 75% of world’s wild tigers, numbering around 3200.

It will reach it’s carrying capacity soon, until we are obsessed with numbers & make them pests in human dominated habitats. pic.twitter.com/otdEBjA3AP April 22, 2023

The viral video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. It depicts a tiger wandering into a field and attacking a calf. The tiger chases a herd of cows before grabbing a calf in the footage. However, the calf escapes after a cow rushes to its aid and charges at the tiger, forcing the big cat to flee.

Nanda shared the clip with the caption that reads "India now has 75% of the world's wild tigers, numbering around 3200. It will reach its carrying capacity soon, until we are obsessed with numbers & make them pests in human-dominated habitats,"

The video, particularly Mr Nanda's caption, elicited a wide range of opinions online. While some couldn't stop talking about the calf's tight escape, others discussed how humans are encroaching on forest territory, causing these creatures to wander into human habitat.

“However, I tend to disagree. Perhaps, at the present time, humans are Earth's most annoying pests. We are the primary cause of their dwindling numbers.,” posted a user. “noice , i hope it reaches 100% then we can do what china did with pandas , a tiger will be more effective than pandas in term of soft power projection,” shared another. “I think there are so many barren degraded landscapes across the country which can be converted to lush forests provided we have the political will to do the same.” expressed a third. “This is a serious concern regarding the ecological space and the carrying capacities, that too by an IFS. His concern indicates lack of a long-term policy to address it. Requesting a systematic multi-stakeholder study to draw-up an inclusive policy.,” commented a fourth.