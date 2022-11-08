Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

'I was given up by my birth parents...": Life journey of this actress leaves internet emotional

The story of actress Tia Bhatia is gathering huge attention on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 11:21 PM IST

'I was given up by my birth parents...
Photo: Instagram/ tia_bhatia

A heartfelt story of an orphan girl and her family is circulating on social media. In a video created by the community called 'People of India', story of actress Tia Bhatia was shared.  The video has so far gathered twenty thousand plus likes. And people are flooding the comment section with emotional messages for Tia Bhatia and her parents. 

The video runs multiple pictures of Tia and her parents with the song "Aa chal ke tujhe..." playing in the backdrop and with captions narrating the story of her adoption.  The video talks about how Tia's birth parents dropped her off at an orphanage after her birth. From there she was adopted by her adoptive parents, who always wanted a daughter. She was adopted by a big Punjabi household, as per the video. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tia Bhatia ; (@tia_bhatia)

 

Sometime later, the parents came to know that Tia Bhatia has a hole in her heart. When asked at the orphanage, they said that the parents can exchange her with another baby. Instead, her parents took her to Canada and followed the surgery procedure. 

Read: IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan's wife Mehreen Qazi shares photos in stunning green attire, netizens can't stop swooning

Actress by profession, Tia Bhatia is a resident of Ontario, Toronto. She studied at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York and started acting at the age of 17. As per IMDB reports, Tia has worked in Deepa Mehta's film 'Anatomy of Violence'.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2022: Take inspiration from your favourite celebs for the festive season
Durga Puja 2022: Preparations underway as countdown for 5-day festival begins | See pics
Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Rubina Dilaik look stunning in glamorous outfits
WhatsApp update: Check out these five major upcoming WhatsApp features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Images of snow leopard in Himalayas mesmerise netizens, photographer trekked 165 km to capture them
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.