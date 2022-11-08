'I was given up by my birth parents...

Photo: Instagram/ tia_bhatia

A heartfelt story of an orphan girl and her family is circulating on social media. In a video created by the community called 'People of India', story of actress Tia Bhatia was shared. The video has so far gathered twenty thousand plus likes. And people are flooding the comment section with emotional messages for Tia Bhatia and her parents.

The video runs multiple pictures of Tia and her parents with the song "Aa chal ke tujhe..." playing in the backdrop and with captions narrating the story of her adoption. The video talks about how Tia's birth parents dropped her off at an orphanage after her birth. From there she was adopted by her adoptive parents, who always wanted a daughter. She was adopted by a big Punjabi household, as per the video.

Sometime later, the parents came to know that Tia Bhatia has a hole in her heart. When asked at the orphanage, they said that the parents can exchange her with another baby. Instead, her parents took her to Canada and followed the surgery procedure.

Actress by profession, Tia Bhatia is a resident of Ontario, Toronto. She studied at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York and started acting at the age of 17. As per IMDB reports, Tia has worked in Deepa Mehta's film 'Anatomy of Violence'.