Isha Ambani celebrates her 6th wedding anniversary with Anand Piramal recalling her grand 2018 wedding and stunning red-and-gold bridal lehenga by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is celebrating her 6th wedding anniversary with Anand Piramal today. The couple tied the knot on December 12, 2018, in one of the most talked-about weddings of the year. Known for its grandeur and elegance, the wedding showcased the Ambanis’ taste for tradition, luxury, and beauty. On this special day, let’s revisit Isha’s breathtaking bridal look that left everyone mesmerized.

For her big day, Isha wore a magnificent bridal lehenga designed by renowned Indian designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. It was one of the most expensive lehengas in the world valued at an astounding Rs 90 crore.The lehenga, in a traditional red-and-gold palette, was a masterpiece of Indian craftsmanship. It featured intricate embroidery, shimmering embellishments, and exquisite detailing along the hemline and dupatta, making it a timeless piece of art.

Adding a personal and sentimental touch, Isha’s ensemble also incorporated her mother Nita Ambani’s 35-year-old wedding sari, a cherished family heirloom. The sari was seamlessly blended into the lehenga’s design, adorned with red zardozi borders and intricate mukaish and nakshi work. Her bridal attire also included two dupattas: a lightweight tulle dupatta draped elegantly over her shoulder and a heavily embroidered, sequinned dupatta styled as a graceful veil.

To complement her stunning outfit, Isha accessorized with dazzling jewelry. She wore layered necklaces featuring diamonds and pearls, statement earrings, ornate bangles, and a maang tikka encrusted with diamonds, pearls, and other precious gemstones. Her accessories perfectly enhanced her regal bridal look.

Isha’s makeup was flawless, featuring bold red lipstick, a dewy base, blushed cheeks, and a touch of luminous highlighter. She styled her hair in a classic bridal bun adorned with fresh flowers and accessories, with soft curls framing her face. The overall look was nothing short of royal, making her a picture-perfect bride.

As Isha and Anand celebrate six years of their journey together, her wedding day remains a beautiful memory cherished by many.