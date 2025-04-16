In a heartwarming reunion, the fan reached out to Zaheer Khan at a hotel where he had joined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) camp as a mentor. This time, she held up a placard with the same message, "Zaheer, I love you," rekindling a memorable moment from the past.

A viral moment has resurfaced after 20 years, revisiting a fan's memorable proposal to former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan. The fan, who famously proposed to the retired speedster during India's third Test match against Pakistan in 2005 at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, has recently returned to the spotlight. During the live telecast on TV, the fan held up a placard that read "Zaheer, I love you!" The heartwarming gesture captured the attention and became an iconic moment in Indian cricket.

20 years later, in a heartwarming reunion, the fan reached out to Zaheer Khan at a hotel where he had joined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) camp as a mentor. This time, she held up a placard with the same message, "Zaheer, I love you," rekindling a memorable moment from the past.

LSG shared the touching video with the caption, "Our love for Zak is unwavering." The post quickly went viral, stirring up nostalgia among fans and the cricket community alike. The fan's steadfast loyalty and playful spirit in reviving the proposal after twenty years have won the hearts of cricket lovers around the world.

Last year, Zaheer Khan took on the role of mentor for LSG, stepping in for Gautam Gambhir. While, Gambhir, in turn, moved on to mentor the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who clinched the Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final last year. After Gambhir's exit from the Knight Riders, he transitioned to the Indian men's team as head coach. Meanwhile, former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has taken on the mentorship role for the Knight Riders.

Menawhile, Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge, who once shared screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India, are over the moon with the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan. After nine years of marriage, the couple has welcomed their little bundle of joy. They shared a heartwarming family portrait showcasing their love and happiness. In the adorable picture, Zaheer Khan cradles their baby boy in his arms while Sagarika snuggles up close, resting her hands on his shoulders.

Zaheer and Sagarika shared the joyous news of their baby boy's arrival on Instagram with a heartwarming post. "With love, gratitude, and divine blessings, we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan," they captioned the adorable picture. The post featured two pictures, the first one showed Zaheer cradling their newborn son. The other picture featured Sagarika and Zaheer holding their baby's tiny fingers, with a glimpse of the newborn's face. The tender moment captured the deep bond between the new parents and their little one, filling their fans and followers with happiness.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's romance began with a chance meeting through mutual friends, gradually blossoming into a beautiful relationship. Initially keeping their romance private, they made their relationship public during Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding celebrations in 2016. The couple took the next step, announcing their engagement on April 24, 2017, and tying the knot on November 23, 2017.