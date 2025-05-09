A remarkable face behind the significant military operation is being hailed for playing a decisive role in India's operation against cross-border terrorism - it's none other than colonel Sofia Quraishi, one of the two women officers who briefed mediapersons on 'Operation Sindoor'.

In response to Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 which killed 26 innocent civilians, India hit back at Pakistan with 'Operation Sindoor' - successfully destroying nine terror camps in Pak and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

A remarkable face behind the significant military operation is being hailed for playing a decisive role in India's operation against cross-border terrorism - it's none other than colonel Sofia Quraishi, one of the two women officers who briefed mediapersons on 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

There lies a strong message behind two women officers - one Muslim and one Hindu - leading one of India's most significant military actions since 1971. The Indian government's befitting response to the Pahalgam terrorists who targeted only Hindu, thinking they have sown the seeds of social strife - the nation stands united in fight against terrorism, irrespective of religion.

Meanwhile, a throwback video of Sofia Quraishi is making waves online, sparking netizens' reactions. In the now-viral clip, col Quraishi throws light on her journey and her family background.

"Because I'm a Fauji-kid, I've been exposed to the army environment. Not only that, my great-grandmother, she was with Rani Laxmibai. She was a woman warrior", she says at an event, to which, the crowd is heard cheering and the host saying, "It runs in the family".

"That's one of the reasons my mother wanted either one of us to join NCC. So, I applied for it and I got it. My grandfather, he used to say, 'It's our responsibility to be alert and stand up for our country and defend the nation'", she continues.

About col Sofia Quraishi

Col Sofia Quraishi is no stranger to breaking barriers. In 2016, she became the first Indian woman to command a military contingent at an international exercise. Hailing from Gujarat, col Sofia played a key role in 'Operation Parakram' alongside the Punjab border, after the Indian Parliament attack in 2001.

She had joined the Indian Army Corps of Signals in 1999