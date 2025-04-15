Nita Ambani reflects on her humble beginnings in a close-knit family, her influences, and the support of her family in shaping her values and life.

Nita Ambani, the Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, has rarely spoken about her early life, which was deeply rooted in a loving and close-knit Gujarati joint family. Growing up in a modest home in Santacruz, a middle-class area in Mumbai, she shared her childhood with nearly 30 family members, including grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins. Her father, Ravindrabhai Dalal, was a man devoted to helping others. Every Sunday, Nita would accompany him to distribute food to those in need, a practice that had a profound impact on her.

It was during one of her Bharatanatyam dance performances that Nita caught the attention of Dhirubhai Ambani. Impressed by her grace and grounded nature, he felt she would be an ideal partner for his eldest son, Mukesh. Dhirubhai also admired Nita’s father for his humility and dedication to serving others.

Reflecting on her childhood, Nita shared with Fortune India in their “Most Powerful Women in Business” edition, “I truly believe the early years shape who we become. I’m thankful to my parents for teaching me the importance of compassion, hard work, patience, respect, and caring for others. These lessons have stayed with me throughout my life.” She added, “We didn’t have a lot, but we had a home full of love and dreams. That environment shaped my values and who I am today.”

Nita was raised in a family of 12 children, 11 girls and one boy, and in this environment, gender never limited anyone’s potential. “Even 60 years ago, my parents taught us that girls can do anything boys can. That belief stayed with me throughout my life,” she recalled.

For Nita, family has always been the foundation of her strength and happiness. She described her family as her sanctuary, saying, “We’re each other’s biggest cheerleaders — whether it’s a big event or a small milestone, we celebrate it together. That unity is our greatest strength.”

Talking about her husband, Mukesh Ambani, Nita described him as the pillar of her journey. “Mukesh has been the best life partner, always pushing me to grow, step outside my comfort zone, and take on new challenges. He’s been the wind beneath my wings. Whatever I’ve achieved wouldn’t have been possible without his love and the support of our six children: Isha, Anand, Shloka, Akash, Radhika, and Anant.”

Nita’s grandchildren, Prithvi, Aadiya, Krishna, and Veda, are now an added source of joy and positivity in her life. “They fill my life with love and light,” she said.

She credits the powerful women in her family, including her ever-smiling, resilient mother, her Gandhian grandmother, and her aunts, who were trailblazers in their fields, for inspiring her. They taught her courage, hard work, and the importance of dreaming big. Nita also remembers her father, Ravindrabhai Dalal, as one of the kindest souls she ever knew, and she continues to be guided by his compassion. After her marriage, her father-in-law, the legendary Dhirubhai Ambani, became another important influence in her life. “He believed in big dreams, and inspired me to believe in mine too.”

Despite her success, Nita finds joy in the simple moments of life—going for drives with Mukesh, dancing, working out, listening to music, watching sports, and spending time with her family. “These are God’s biggest gifts,” she said warmly.