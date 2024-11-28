The proposal, which took place in 2018, is a testament to Akash and Shloka’s long-standing relationship.

A heartwarming throwback moment featuring Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta has recently gone viral on social media. The pictures, taken during Akash’s proposal to Shloka in Goa, have captured the attention of fans and followers, showcasing the couple’s romantic journey. What makes these photos even more special is the presence of Akash’s father, Mukesh Ambani, who can be seen celebrating the moment alongside them.

The proposal, which took place in 2018, is a testament to Akash and Shloka’s long-standing relationship. The couple, who have known each other since childhood, shared a series of intimate and candid moments during this special occasion. In one image, Akash is seen kneeling down and proposing to Shloka, while in another, they are captured admiring the ring together, their hands entwined in a gesture of love and commitment.

The throwback pictures also highlight the warm family atmosphere, with Mukesh Ambani seen in one image, joyfully feeding cake to the couple, adding to the heartfelt celebration. Another photo captures Akash and Shloka enjoying the fireworks together, adding a magical touch to the entire proposal experience.

As the pictures resurface, fans have flooded social media with comments praising the couple's bond. One user wrote, “What a beautiful couple,” while another commented, “Akash loves Shloka so much.” There were also remarks like, “They are truly made for each other” and “It’s heartwarming to see them together.”