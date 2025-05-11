An old video of Kavya Maran from SRH vs DC clash is going viral on the internet. Social media users are praising her adorable reaction.

Due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been suspended for a week. This suspension comes as a shock to fans and teams alike. Amidst this uncertainty, a video from the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) that took place on May 5 is going viral.

The match, which was the 55th league match of IPL 2025, saw SRH take on DC at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. During the 13th over of DC's innings, Vipraj Nigam got run out due to a misunderstanding with Tristan Stubbs. Nigam had scored 18 runs from 17 balls, including one four and one six, and had added 33 runs for the sixth wicket with Stubbs after DC was reduced to 29 for 5 in 7.1 overs. SRH owner Kavya Maran, who was present at the stadium, gave an animated reaction to Nigam's run-out, and the clip of her reaction is now making the rounds on the internet.

Social media users are liking SRH owner Kavya Maran's adorable recation as they are sharing the clips from that match.

In the same match, SRH captain Pat Cummins made history by becoming the first-ever captain in the IPL to dismiss three batters in the powerplay. Cummins opened his wicket account by getting Karun Nair out for a golden duck on the first ball of the match, with Ishan Kishan taking the catch behind the stumps. On the first ball of his second over, Cummins dismissed Faf du Plessis, who was also caught behind by Ishan. Cummins then removed Abishek Porel on the first ball of his third over, with Porel trying to play a big shot but failing to connect properly, and Ishan completing the catch to take his tally of catches to three in the match.

Following the suspension of the IPL, Kavya Maran's SRH decided to refund the tickets after BCCI suspended the onging IPL 2025 for a week due to esclating tensions between India and Pakistan. Taking to the social media they confirmed that they are initiating the ticket refund process for their respective home matches against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This move comes as a necessity due to the uncertainty surrounding the league's future, and teams are taking steps to ensure that fans are accommodated accordingly.

The suspension of the IPL has left fans and teams in a state of uncertainty, and its impact will be felt for some time. However, the focus now shifts to the future of the tournament and the teams' preparations for its resumption. The viral video of Kavya Maran's reaction is a reminder of the excitement and drama that the IPL brings, and fans are eagerly awaiting the league's return.