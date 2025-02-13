Rohit and Ritika tied the knot in December 2015, and their relationship continues to be admired by fans.

An old video of Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma recalling his romantic proposal to Ritika Sajdeh has resurfaced online, capturing the hearts of fans once again. With Valentine’s Day approaching, the clip has gone viral, showing Rohit narrating how he planned a heartfelt surprise for Ritika after six years of dating.

Rohit shared that he proposed to Ritika on April 29, 2015, during the IPL season. At midnight, he told her they were going for ice cream, leaving her confused. Instead of a quick stop, he took her on a long drive to Borivali Sports Club, the place where his cricket journey began.

With her favourite song playing in the car, Rohit got down on one knee and presented Ritika with a solitaire ring, making the moment even more special. Completely surprised and emotional, Ritika said yes, marking the beginning of their journey toward marriage.

Watch

The couple first met during an advertisement shoot, where Yuvraj Singh jokingly warned Rohit to stay away from Ritika, considering her his sister. However, their bond grew stronger over time, and their friendship eventually turned into love.

Rohit and Ritika tied the knot in December 2015, and their relationship continues to be admired by fans. This viral throwback video serves as a reminder of their beautiful love story, which remains an inspiration to many.

Also read: World’s longest railway station has 44 platforms, 67 tracks, has secret platform, located in…