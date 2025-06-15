Puppies viral videos and other videos of cute puppies on the internet are such content that garner lakhs of likes and views as they appeal to almost everyone. One such video has surfaced on social media which has amazed many users who have reacted to what a puppy is innocently doing in the video. The video shows a puppy normally taking its asthma medication. The heartwarming video shows the little dog very calmly taking the medicine, just like a human would take his medicine.

Puppy's viral video taking medicines

The video made social media users feel as if the dog knew what it was taking and all about the vital treatment. What really took the heart away from the users was the way it was standing with complete calm and composure and at the same time it remained cute and adorable throughout the whole process of taking the medicines. The video first shows a bathroom, wherein a man very softly holds a small puppy against his chest which was bare.

The cute and adorable small puppy can be next seen wearing a blue-strapped nebulizer mask, who sits in his arms just like a human baby, and it seems as if it was his own baby, with its little paws holding the mask like a real patient. The video does not end here and shows more activities and charm of the little pug.

Further in the video, the puppy is still inhaling from the nebulizer for a long time without any sign of discomfort or baby tantrums. It looks adorable and innocent like any other baby. He also looks around with a gaze that suggests that he fully understands that the device is aiding him in breathing better.

The video posted on Reddit had viewers commenting about his calm position. One user wrote, “Poor guy didn't move at all.” Another user showing support wrote, “Those hands, er, paws, like little fingers!”