This Zepto delivery agent shared how much he earned in a week, internet surprised

A Zepto delivery agent from Bengaluru shared his weekly earnings on social media, and his post went viral. The Reddit user posted a screenshot, stating that he earned Rs 21,000 in a week by working a 12-hour shift from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

He completed a total of 387 orders during the given period and earned approximately Rs 18,906 after deducting fuel expenses.

In the caption, he wrote, "What I earned as a Zepto delivery agent in a week (working from 10 am to 10 pm)."

See the post here:

The user shared information about his 40th week. This week was from September 29th to October 5th. The screenshots showed total earnings of Rs 3,749.4, Rs 3,379.9, Rs 2,460.3, and Rs 4,020.3 on October 2, October 2, October 4, and October 5, respectively.

Some users on Reddit questioned the legitimacy of the earnings, while others praised the agent's hard work. The agent clarified that his earnings vary depending on factors like weather and demand, and that he sometimes receives surge bonuses during peak or rainy seasons.

In the comments section, the delivery agent said that "what's better is rain, not a full-blown downpour, but light rain that lasts a long time" because he receives heavy downpours.

He added, "In a completely different week, I worked just three days and earned Rs 12,000 on just Rs 600- Rs 700 worth of petrol, because two of those three days it rained continuously from 6 p.m. to 11-12 p.m."

To put this in perspective, Zepto delivery partners can earn varying amounts depending on factors like location, demand, and working hours.

Social Media Reaction:

One user wrote, "This sounds so fake. How much does Zepto pay? How many hours do you have to work?"

Another user said, "That's a benefit."

A third user wrote, "Brudda, see you again next week."

