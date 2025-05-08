A Youtuber has taken a wellness advice too seriously to an extent that he accepted a 'no sitting challenge' and attempted to stand straight on his feet for a whole week. However he quit the challenge early as he started developing health issues.

A Youtuber has taken a wellness advice too seriously to an extent that he accepted a 'no sitting challenge' and attempted to stand straight on his feet for a whole week. Lucas Ball, popularly called Pigmie, took a severe challenge of not sitting at all and standing for a week. He attempted to achieve the feat after getting inspiration from health experts who suggested standing for two to four hours daily aid in reducing sedentary lifestyles. However, Ball prepared to stay upright for 16 hours a day.

To start with the experiment, the content creator bought a bamboo standing desk, which he claimed increased his productivity as he worked from home. “I didn't have time to take a breather and then get distracted,” he said.

However, after being in the same position continuously, it took a physical toll on him which soon became visible. By the third day, Pigmie was struggling with soreness in his legs and feet, with his posture also started to slump. While doing the experiment, Balls craved to eat something or the other at short intervals, so he snacked on it very often. “Maybe I was hungry from burning extra calories... I constantly ate throughout the entire day,” he revealed.

However, he still continued till the fifth day, but the challenge made his condition even worse. He noticed aching legs, disrupted sleep, and visible posture issues. He finally decided to conclude the experiment before the scheduled time. “It looks like I'm starting to form this slouched-over position, especially in the upper back,” he noted, but nevertheless he noticed a little improvement in his lower spine's curve.

The experiment did work as he saw better digestion and 30% more productivity. While the soreness in his knees and hips continued. He sat down for the first time in five days and decided to stand straight for only few hours everyday with balance.