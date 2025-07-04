This YouTuber faked his own death to get Rs 4,300 refund..., here’s what happened next

If Max Fausch's name puzzles you, it's probably because it's been done before. This isn't his first time pulling off a complex and viral stunt.

Sophisticated robberies aside, UK YouTuber Maximilian Arthur Fausch, better known as Max Fausch, has just pulled off an administrative miracle: legally “died” to get a refund for a flight he took! Yes, the man infamous for his quirky stunts recently acquired his own death certificate, and it was all to get a mere £37.28 (roughly Rs. 4200) back from an airline.

As explained in Fausch’s “I technically died” video, it all started with a missed flight. He bought it, couldn’t get on, and then he ran into that annoying legal loophole that airlines love: non-refundable tickets or no refunds for cancellations. Most people would complain and leave it alone, but Max Fausch isn’t most.

"I found that airlines take advantage of this sly legal provision that traps a lot of people," Fausch said, referring to his "incredibly frivolous" attitude toward airline prices. His goal? To get his money back.

When he called customer service, Fausch found a golden ticket: death or bereavement was an acceptable reason for a refund. Since he knew he couldn't get a death certificate for himself because, well, he wasn't dead, he decided to take a slightly unconventional approach.

His travels brought him to the micronation of Sarboga. Yes, an unrecognised country. And surprise! The government there not only signed his death certificate, but also invited him on a state visit! Talk about a win-win situation. Fausch managed to meet the princess of Sarboga, go on a tour of the micronation and learn about its history, and fake his own "death" at the same time.

With his gleaming new death certificate, Fausch filled out his refund form. The unnamed "big, bad" airline, which hadn't screwed up in any way, processed the claim and asked for his banking information. But Fausch, being a savvy prankster, talked to his lawyer first.

The legal advice he received was the old-fashioned one: "It's not fraud, but it is cheating." Based on that fairly revealing advice, Fausch decided to call off the process, rather than go ahead with his self-imposed "death" for a small amount of money.

"Welcome to Luton" (2022): Fausch made headlines worldwide when he put up a giant "Welcome to Luton" sign near London's Gatwick Airport. Luton" sign, which was tricking visitors. He even went to the extent of booking himself on a flight to see how it would work! The prank went completely viral, and he appeared on TV news and radio programmes.

The "I don't know my fruit" meme: If you're always online, you might know him too, with his feature on the popular "I don't know my fruit" meme on Instagram.

Max Fosh continues to challenge his ability to create online content and shows that the most ordinary problems can sometimes lead to the most amazing things.

