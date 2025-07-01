The robot is remotely operated by humans and was developed over two years of research and testing.

Researchers in Italy have created the world’s first flying humanoid robot, but the internet is more focused on how strange it looks than on the technology behind it. The robot, called iRonCub MK3, was developed by the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) and introduced through a video on YouTube. In the video, the robot—about 3 feet tall and weighing 22 kg—is shown hanging from a rig before taking off using small jet thrusters. It manages to hover about 20 inches off the ground.

What makes iRonCub MK3 unique is that it looks like a small child. Its baby-like face and size have sparked a wide range of reactions online, with many people calling it creepy or unsettling.

But behind the odd appearance lies serious innovation. The robot is remotely operated by humans and was developed over two years of research and testing. According to the IIT engineers, it is the first flying humanoid robot powered by jet engines.

Researchers say iRonCub is not just for show. It’s being developed for disaster response and emergency situations. Its ability to fly and move on the ground makes it ideal for reaching dangerous or hard-to-access areas. It could help in search and rescue missions, clearing debris, and even finding or rescuing trapped people.

The robot could also be used for repair work in risky or difficult locations—such as the underside of bridges or inside chemical or nuclear sites—where human presence is unsafe.

So far, iRonCub MK3 has been tested outdoors and in wind tunnels, and it has shown promising results.

Despite its capabilities, the robot’s look has drawn strong reactions online. Some even joked that the baby face is a clever trick.

Whether it's the future of rescue missions or just nightmare fuel, iRonCub MK3 has certainly grabbed the world’s attention.