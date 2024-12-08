Dong, a sales manager at a finance firm, was declared the winner with a score of 88.99 out of 100.

In a world where it’s hard to imagine a single day without checking our phones, one Chinese woman has proven that unplugging can be both rewarding and challenging. She won over 10,000 yuan (approximately Rs 1.1 lakh) after successfully completing an 8-hour competition where she and nine other contestants had to give up their phones and resist the urge to use any electronic devices.

The unique challenge took place on November 29, at a shopping centre in Chongqing, China. Out of the 100 applicants, only ten were selected to participate. The rules were simple yet tough: no mobile phones, no iPads, no laptops, or any other devices. Participants were only allowed an older phone with calling capabilities, meant to contact family members in case of an emergency.

The competition was not just about staying off phones, though. Contestants had to remain in bed for the entire eight hours, adhering to strict time limits for bathroom breaks. They were monitored using wrist straps to ensure they didn’t fall into deep sleep or exhibit signs of anxiety. The goal was to maintain a calm and focused state, either by reading or simply resting with eyes closed.

Dong, a sales manager at a finance firm, was declared the winner with a score of 88.99 out of 100. Her ability to stay the longest in bed, avoid deep sleep, and keep her anxiety levels at a minimum helped her secure the top spot. Dong, who is also a tutor to her child and rarely indulges in aimless phone browsing, was given the nickname "pyjama sister" on Chinese social media, as she participated in the contest wearing pyjamas.

This contest highlighted the growing concerns over technology addiction and the impact of constant phone usage on mental well-being. Experts have found that endlessly swiping through videos on social media platforms can lead to increased boredom and less meaningful engagement. Dr. Katy Tam, a psychology fellow at the University of Toronto, explained that such behaviour "makes their viewing experience less satisfying, less engaging, and less meaningful."