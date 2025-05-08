VIRAL
A woman is so obsessed with 'minions' that she made a Guinness world record for her largest collection of minions. She loves to wear minion theme clothes and also has a minion tattoo too! She has so many items in her minion collections, that she might need another house to store them all.
An Australian woman, Liesl Benecke, is so obsessed with ‘Minions’ that she has set a Guinness World Record for owning the largest collection of Minions memorabilia. Over the past 15 years, Liesl has amassed an incredible 1,035 Minions-themed items, making her collection the talk of the internet.
Minions are more than just a hobby for Liesl—they’ve become her lifestyle. From Minions-themed clothing to a Minions tattoo, her love for the characters is everywhere. Her living room, kitchen, and even her bathroom all boast Minions decor. Her collection has grown so large that she jokes about needing another house to store it all.
Her collection includes everything from soft toys and posters to kitchen utensils and other household items. Liesl has even customised the back of her car with Minions paraphernalia, turning heads and sparking smiles at traffic lights.
The Guinness world records posted on X, and wrote, "Australian woman obsessed with Minions acquires over 1000 for one-in-a-minion collection. 'I'm just a big kid at heart,' she said. "
She said that, "The back of my car is filled with Minions, and when I stop at traffic lights, I see people pointing and laughing at all the Minions in my car."
Her colleagues call her the “Minion Lady,” but she proudly refers to herself as a “big kid at heart.” She shared that whenever she spots a Minions item in the market, she feels compelled to buy it, regardless of the cost.
Among her favourite items is Stuart, the cheeky, one-eyed Minion. Liesl even has a tattoo of Stuart on her arm and often takes him along for drives.
A Swarovski Crystal Minion?
To celebrate her Guinness World Record, Liesl recently treated herself to a Swarovski crystal Minion, as reported by The Washington Post. She said: “I just recently rewarded myself for getting the record with the Swarovski crystal Minion.”
Why the Obsession?
Liesl’s love for Minions began when she watched the Despicable Me films with her children. The characters made her laugh so much that she decided to start collecting Minions merchandise. During a birthday trip to Singapore in 2018, she spent $400 at Minion Land, buying a variety of items to add to her growing collection.
Her children have supported her passion over the years, watching her collection expand with pride.
Liesl explained that proving her collection for the Guinness World Record was no easy task, but she is thrilled to officially hold the title. When asked how she would feel if someone broke her record in the future, she said: “I’d be happy to be joined by lots of Minion lovers. That wouldn’t worry me at all.”
Mom shares 9-year-old son's hilarious homework on social media, brings tears to Blinkit admin, netizens say 'spoilt generation'
This woman who is obsessed with Minions sets Guinness World Record for largest collection of..., her latest purchase includes three crystal...
Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi shares bizarre post after strike on Pakistan, gets slammed
FACT CHECK: Did Pakistan Army shoot down an Indian drone? Government issues statement
India-Pakistan battle lines drawn, Turkey supports THIS country, Recep Tayyip Erdogan says...
Rohit Sharma's Test retirement timing has this MS Dhoni connection, check here to know what
Kannada filmmaker removes Sonu Nigam's songs, says sorry not enough: 'Someone like him...'
Did Anushka Sharma publicly ignore Virat Kohli amid Avneet Kaur controversy? Netizens react to viral video, say 'Bhabhi naraz hain...'
At least 100 terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at all-party meet
Meet Jaya Bachchan 'granddaughter' who worked with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, felt insecure because of Alia Bhatt after..., her name is..
Meet man, one of richest Indians, worked in family business, later built Rs 93291 crore company, his net worth is Rs...
CBI Director Praveen Sood's tenure extended by one year after no consensus in PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, CJI meeting
'Ozempic + Face surgery': Kusha Kapila looks unrecognisable as she gets clicked in city, video sparks mixed reactions
Yuzvendra Chahal turns cheerleader for rumored girlfriend RJ Mahvash on her acting debut, PBKS star says...
Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf to skip theatrical release due to..., film to stream on..
Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir's reaction on Rohit Sharma's Test retirement goes viral, see post
'I never proposed to Neetu Kapoor': When Rishi Kapoor revealed his sister forcibly got him married
Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen mom and legendary actress grooves to sehri babu, netizens says 'what a cutie'
One of Amitabh Bachchan's biggest hit films was rejected by Parineeti Chopra, won 40 awards, earned three times its budget, was made for Rs..., movie was..
You can’t kiss me': When Mahira Khan was scared to shoot with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees due to...
VIDEO: Rajasthan's iconic Jaisalmer Fort goes pitch-dark during mock drill blackout after Operation Sindoor
Meet actor who made debut with Rekha, worked with Dimple Kapadia, Padmini Kolhapure, still gave no solo hits, once became Madhuri Dixit’s driver for..., his name is..
Amid Papal conclave, 'pink smoke' signals in Rome, how does it affect Pope's election?
Will CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 be declared THIS week? Here’s what we know so far
MS Dhoni makes big claim in the middle of IPL after win over KKR, CSK captain says 'they don't know...'
Multiple blasts heard in Lahore, sirens, cloud of smoke send residents into panic mode: Reports
38 years before Operation Sindoor, film titled Sindoor created history at box office, clashed with Sridevi, Mithun Chakraborty's movie, still became superhit, lead actors were..
6 tourists killed in chopper crash near Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, CM Dhami condoles deaths
Deepika Padukone reveals director took jab at her motherhood, said she is ‘taking it seriously’: 'He turned around and...'
NASA warns of massive asteroid, nearly the size of Boeing 737, racing towards Earth at 48,900 KMPH, check details here
Operation Sindoor: How many missiles does Pakistan have? How many can it fire in single strike?
Viral video: Rare snow leopard strolling in Spiti Valley caught on camera, excited netizens say, 'ghost of the mountain on road...'
Rahul Vaidya kisses Anushka Sharma's hand, sings for her, old video goes viral amid controversy with Virat Kohli
Pakistani anchor Mubasher Lucman says he wants to make Bollywood actresses his sex slaves if they win war against India: 'Mein chahta hun...'
GSEB SSC result 2025 DECLARED: Gujarat Board class 10th Result announced, 83.08% students pass
Meet woman, daughter of Railway employee, who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR...; her success mantra is...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms her relationship with Raj Nidimoru? New post leaves fans wondering
IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India cancel multiple flights from these cities till May 10 after Operation Sindoor, check complete list here
Aamir Khan to play lord Krishna in Mahabharat? Actor says 'I am trying, it's a big...'
Bad news for employees of this company as 200 workers to be sacked due to…, not Ratan Tata's TCS, Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Microsoft, name is...
Government to convene all-party meeting today at 11 am following Operation Sindoor
Amid India-Pakistan tension, Punjab cancels leaves of all cops; Amritsar resumes blackout mock drills; check details
Kantara 2: Junior artist dies on sets of Rishab Shetty's film; shoot on halt
Bombay HC upholds stay on film violating Karan Johar's personality rights, controversial title is...
Huge setback for RCB as star player ruled out of IPL 2025 ahead of LSG clash, replacement announced
PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
This YouTuber takes wellness advice too seriously, stands for straight one week, but after three days...
Railway official finds snake inside Rajdhani Express toilet, shocking video goes viral
Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching, his AIR was..., he is...
Delhi-NCR weather update: Yellow alert issued for rain, gusty wind and thunderstorms in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad; check IMD forecast here
'Can do anything to...': Donald Trump offers to help amid rising India-Pakistan tensions
Anil Ambani's Reliance Power raises Rs 3480000000 through...; it will strengthen its...
US President Donald Trump promises 'big announcement' ahead of his Middle East trip
'Whoever tries to destroy our sisters' sindoor would...': Anupam Kher hails India's Operation Sindoor against terrorists in Pakistan
KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad shine as Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets at Eden Gardens
Elon Musk's Starlink gets key approval from Indian govt to launch satellite internet services
Raid 2 box office collection day 7: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer continues strong run, earns Rs 90 crore in first week
Delhi cabinet passes historic decision, proposes to conduct cloud seeding to reduce pollution
Vijay Varma says Masood Azhar deserves 'harsher punishment' after JeM chief's 10 family members killed in Operation Sindoor: 'F**ker escaped justice back in...'
‘End of an era in whites’: Fans pay tribute as Rohit Sharma bids adieu to Test cricket
IND-W vs SA-W: Jemimah Rodrigues' century powers India to 23-run win over South Africa, to face Sri Lanka in final
Mock drills in India: Several cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, observe blackout as part of security drill
‘Dear Global Times News we would recommend...’: Indian Embassy lashes out on Chinese publication for ‘disinformation’ on Operation Sindoor
As Operation Sindoor grabs headlines; here's how Shashi Kapoor, Jeetendra's Sindoor conquered box office 38 years ago
VIRAL VIDEO: Pakistan Army officers join Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in funeral prayer for people killed in Operation Sindoor
15 civilians killed, 43 injured in artillery firing by Pak army in J-K after 'Operation Sindoor'
Drinking sunscreen is the new skincare trend; can it replace your regular SPF?
KKR vs CSK IPL 2025: Who is Urvil Patel? 26-year-old hard-hitting opener from Gujarat making IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings
Fitness icon Milind Soman on models’ 15-20 cup diet: A wake-up call on health trends
Gautam Adani, India's 2nd richest man, makes Rs 47326 crore in 24 hours, net worth reaches Rs...
Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, reveals ODI future
Janhvi Kapoor shuts down trolls calling Indian representation at Met Gala 'Chandivalification of Met': 'Colonial trauma...'
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif directs military forces to 'retaliate' after successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor'
Meet sisters who turned their health sufferings into wellness startup that earned Shark Tank investment of Rs...
Will Operation Sindoor affect Pakistan Super League? PCB breaks silence
After 'Operation Sindoor', Col Sofia Quraishi's proud mother says, 'As a kid, she used to say...'
Aishwarya Rai gives winning speech in viral video, Jaya Bachchan slammed for this reason: 'No basic manners and brains'
MS Dhoni to miss CSK's IPL 2025 clash vs KKR? Eric Simons provides BIG update
'Desh yuddh mein hai': Kangana Ranaut reacts after Operation Sindoor, says 'we all are very...' - WATCH
WhatsApp alert urging people to stock up on cash and supplies is false, govt issues clarification
Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami reveals extreme fasting and lifestyle changes behind his weight loss: 'Stopped going out...'
UK urges India, Pak to resolve crisis through diplomatic means: 'If this escalates further, nobody wins'
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash likely to move from Dharamshala to Wankhede after Operation Sindoor
Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravishankar hails 'Operation Sindoor': 'Those who do not learn though diplomacy...'
'Public should know...': Gautam Gambhir declines to confirm Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's participation in England Tests
KL Rahul shares how he convinced wife Athiya Shetty to name their daughter Evaarah: 'She wasn’t sure...'
Operation Sindoor: Amid allegations by Pakistan Army, Raveena Tandon celebrates Indian Armed Forces: 'India targets terror, not civilians'
Mahira Khan makes BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'You attack cities in the middle of the night and call it...'
Who named India's Pahalgam response 'Operation Sindoor'?
IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather Forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in today’s KKR vs CSK match at Eden Gardens?
5 best trading Apps in India for 2025
Viral video: Simpsons’ shocking prediction of India ‘Nuking’ Pakistan sparks online storm amid Operation Sindoor
NTA Likely to postpone CUET UG 2025 amid India-Pakistan conflict; JEE advanced 2025 to be held...
Operation Sindoor: Qatar expresses concern over India-Pak conflict, calls for diplomacy to resolve crisis
EXPLAINED: How is Operation Sindoor different from Uri surgical strike and Balakot air attack? Technology, Targets, Impact...
'Don't panic': Former Army major Khushboo Patani urges support for Operation Sindoor, calls for mock drills after India’s strikes
Karan Johar backs Shah Rukh Khan's kids, calls Suhana Khan 'a tremendous talent', says Aryan Khan 'works 20 hours a day'
'Fearless in unity...': Sachin Tendulkar sends strong message after Indian Armed Forces carry out Operation Sindoor
Amit Sadh reacts to Operation Sindoor, he's 'proud' of Indian Army, Navy, Air force: 'Hum yaha rukenge nahi' | Exclusive
Operation Sindoor: Emergency declared in Pak's Punjab province, security placed on high alert