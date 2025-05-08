A woman is so obsessed with 'minions' that she made a Guinness world record for her largest collection of minions. She loves to wear minion theme clothes and also has a minion tattoo too! She has so many items in her minion collections, that she might need another house to store them all.

An Australian woman, Liesl Benecke, is so obsessed with ‘Minions’ that she has set a Guinness World Record for owning the largest collection of Minions memorabilia. Over the past 15 years, Liesl has amassed an incredible 1,035 Minions-themed items, making her collection the talk of the internet.

Minions are more than just a hobby for Liesl—they’ve become her lifestyle. From Minions-themed clothing to a Minions tattoo, her love for the characters is everywhere. Her living room, kitchen, and even her bathroom all boast Minions decor. Her collection has grown so large that she jokes about needing another house to store it all.

Her collection includes everything from soft toys and posters to kitchen utensils and other household items. Liesl has even customised the back of her car with Minions paraphernalia, turning heads and sparking smiles at traffic lights.

The Guinness world records posted on X, and wrote, "Australian woman obsessed with Minions acquires over 1000 for one-in-a-minion collection. 'I'm just a big kid at heart,' she said. "

She said that, "The back of my car is filled with Minions, and when I stop at traffic lights, I see people pointing and laughing at all the Minions in my car."

Her colleagues call her the “Minion Lady,” but she proudly refers to herself as a “big kid at heart.” She shared that whenever she spots a Minions item in the market, she feels compelled to buy it, regardless of the cost.

Among her favourite items is Stuart, the cheeky, one-eyed Minion. Liesl even has a tattoo of Stuart on her arm and often takes him along for drives.

A Swarovski Crystal Minion?

To celebrate her Guinness World Record, Liesl recently treated herself to a Swarovski crystal Minion, as reported by The Washington Post. She said: “I just recently rewarded myself for getting the record with the Swarovski crystal Minion.”

Why the Obsession?

Liesl’s love for Minions began when she watched the Despicable Me films with her children. The characters made her laugh so much that she decided to start collecting Minions merchandise. During a birthday trip to Singapore in 2018, she spent $400 at Minion Land, buying a variety of items to add to her growing collection.

Her children have supported her passion over the years, watching her collection expand with pride.

Liesl explained that proving her collection for the Guinness World Record was no easy task, but she is thrilled to officially hold the title. When asked how she would feel if someone broke her record in the future, she said: “I’d be happy to be joined by lots of Minion lovers. That wouldn’t worry me at all.”