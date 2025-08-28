This woman was told her wrinkles were sign of bad luck, she went for 10 surgeries that cost Rs...

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the surgeon convinced Cui that her crow's feet were a sign that her husband was cheating on her.

A woman in China lost her savings, including money meant for her grandson's tuition fees, after undergoing a wrinkle removal procedure. The woman is said to have believed that it would stop her husband from cheating on her. The 58-year-old woman, whose surname is Cui, was introduced to the procedure by the owner of a therapy centre located in her residential complex in central China's Henan province.

On August 11, the owner of the centre and another client took Cui to a nearby plastic surgery clinic and suggested that she should try aesthetic therapy. At the clinic, Cui was reportedly led to believe that her facial wrinkles were a sign of bad luck.

How did the surgeon trick her into the cosmetic procedure?

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the surgeon convinced Cui that her crow's feet were a sign that her husband was cheating on her. The doctor told her to get them removed to stop her husband's "peach blossom luck". It is worth noting that in Chinese, peach blossom luck means luck in romantic relationships.

The surgeon further claimed that the wrinkles between her eyebrows were hurting the fate of her children. Apart from this, he also claimed that her nose was too flat and this had created an obstacle in her way to wealth.

To "change her luck", the 58-year-old woman was persuaded to undergo treatment. On reaching the clinic, she did not even get time to think about the surgeon, as the center staff had already taken her phone. She was then pressured to make an immediate online payment of about $ 8,600 (about Rs 7 lakh).

How did the truth reveal?

The incident came to light when Cui suffered serious side effects like headache, nausea and difficulty in opening her mouth after the procedure. Medical documents later revealed that she had undergone 10 cosmetic procedures in a single session, including multiple injections of hyaluronic acid filler, reports SCMP.

When her daughter found out about this, she accused the clinic of defrauding her mother and demanded a refund. However, the clinic refused to refund the money and advised her to take legal action.

Cui and her daughter have reported the clinic to the local health inspection institution and are awaiting an official investigation.

Also read: ‘This hurts to watch’: Internet slams new way of eating pani puri with spoon, fork, WATCH viral video