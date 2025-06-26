Vienna’s transformation began at the age of 18, when she underwent her first cosmetic procedure.

In Majorca, Spain, a social media influencer named Vienna Wurstel has gone viral for her obsession with lip fillers and plastic surgery. She claims to have the biggest lips in the world and has spent over Rs 1.3 crore on cosmetic procedures, despite facing widespread criticism online and in public.

At a time when going viral has become the new wave of fame, Vienna is willing to go to literally any length. Her lips, now compared to “plump, round momos” by online trolls, have become her identity and her statement. The negative comments don’t bother her. They fuel her ambition. “I’m not going to give up here,” she challenges. “I want to do more.”

Vienna’s transformation began at the age of 18, when she underwent her first cosmetic procedure. To date, she has spent over $160,000 (roughly Rs. 1.3 crores) on her body, of which £37,000 (roughly Rs. 39 lakhs) has been spent on her lips alone. From breast enlargement and Brazilian butt lifts to cheek, chin, eye and lip implants, she has had it all.

And the obsession is not slowing down. Vienna often travels from Majorca to Frankfurt, sometimes weekly, just to keep up with her lip filler sessions. "Sometimes weekly, or every two to four weeks. I want to be seen at my peak," she admits.

Despite being ruthlessly mocked online and in public, Vienna is unfazed. Some critics even say her surgeon should be "punished", while others plainly say she looks "horrible". But she doesn't let the hate take over her image. Even when her big lips make it a challenge to eat, speak or even breathe, she remains committed to her look. "I'm creating the version of myself that I want to look like," she explains. "No matter what anyone says."

