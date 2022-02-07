THIS woman’s body is a walking canvas – WATCH her beautiful creations

There is no limit to what an artist can achieve. Most artistic creations are clear reflections of the artist’s personality. But this woman has taken her artistic work to another level.

To express herself out in the world, Nigeria’s Oni Mary Ayomide turns her body into a canvas.

Ayomide is a professional make-up artist, who now uses make-up products like foundation and eyeliner to paint famous personalities on her body.

Also known as Anne Pella, Ayomide is based in the Nigerian city of Lagos. She shares her artistic creations on TikTok, where she is currently having almost 7,000 followers.

WATCH: Using foundation and eyeliner, Nigerian makeup artist Oni Mary Ayomide paints the faces of celebrities and notable icons on her body. She posts videos on social media and has more than 7,000 followers on TikTok pic.twitter.com/by2IymfyxR — Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) February 5, 2022

In conversation with an international news organisation, Ayomide said, “I don’t get all my paintings at once because sometimes, whenever I start to paint, I get to the nose or the eyes and I feel like this person doesn’t look like what I am about to paint so I clean it and start all over again. Sometimes I can try two-three times before I can get the particular painting I want to paint”.

Further she said, “One of the challenges I face whenever I am doing this painting is my body, my body will start to ache me. I will feel pain all over my body, my shoulder, my waist, my neck”.

The concept of bodypainting isn’t too new. Many others, including Liu Bolin, Mimi Choi and Alexa Meade, have earned lot of fame in body painting.