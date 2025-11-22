THIS woman quit her 60 LPA job, now earns whopping Rs 10,000,000 as nanny to billionaire kids, she is...

World’s first kiss was between THIS species, evolved 20 million years ago; scientists reveal emotions behind kissing
Cassidy O'Hagan, 28, lives a life that is anything but ordinary. She spends her winters in Aspen and summers in the Hamptons, and also travels to Puerto Rico, India, the Maldives, Dubai, and other exotic destinations, all on a private jet. And guess what? Her employer pays for all her trips.
At this point, you must be wondering what on earth she does for a living. Let us tell you that O'Hagan works as a nanny to a billionaire family, and she gets tonnes of other benefits too, other than getting to see the world. According to a report by Business Insider, the Colorado native has a 401K and healthcare benefits. Her meals are prepared by a private chef, she owns her own "nanny wardrobe," and much more.
"My orthopedic medical sales job could never compete," she says, as quoted by Hindustan Times. In 2019, O’Hagan, 22, was looking to earn extra money while preparing for the MCAT. It was during this time that she started seeking work with a high-net-worth family. "I realized very quickly after moving in that I had stepped into this completely different world", she says.
Despite this, O'Hagan hoped to have a corporate career and quit nannying. In 2021, she moved to New York City for a job in medical sales at a large company, where she used to earn USD 65,000. However, something did not feel right. She immediately felt burnt out.
In less than a year, she quit her job and went back to nannying. "I realized that I had walked away from work that actually aligned with who I was," she says, "someone who's very nurturing and personable and intuitive and service-based", she adds.