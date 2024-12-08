Renowned singer who earned Padma Bhushan in 2018 and sang iconic Bollywood tracks like "Kahe Toh Se Sajna" and "Taar Bijli Se Patle Hamare Piya."

Sharda Sinha, a renowned folk singer from Bihar, is often referred to as the "Bihar Kokila" or the "Cuckoo of Bihar." Known for her soulful voice, she predominantly sings in Maithili and Bhojpuri languages. Her songs like “Vivah Geet” and “Chhath Geet” are an integral part of Bihar’s cultural celebrations. Sharda Sinha’s contributions to Indian music have earned her prestigious accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1991 and the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in 2018. Her songs are synonymous with Bihar’s weddings and festivals, especially Chhath, creating a festive atmosphere with her melodies.

Sharda Sinha has also made her mark in Bollywood with memorable songs. She sang “Kahe Toh Se Sajna” in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), directed by Sooraj Barjatya, which became a significant hit. Made on a budget of just Rs 1 crore, the movie was a blockbuster, earning over Rs 45 crore at the box office. This film was a breakthrough for Salman Khan, catapulting him to stardom. Interestingly, Salman Khan charged Rs 30,000 for his role, and the lead actress Bhagyashree was paid Rs 1 lakh. However, Sharda Sinha, despite her exceptional contribution, was paid only Rs 76 for her song in the film.

After Maine Pyar Kiya, Sharda Sinha took a long break from Bollywood playback singing. She returned to the film industry over two decades later with the song “Taar Bijli Se Patle Hamare Piya” in Anurag Kashyap’s acclaimed film Gangs of Wasseypur (Part II). The song became an instant hit and showcased her timeless talent to a new generation.

More recently, Sharda Sinha gained appreciation for her song “Nirmohia” from the web series Maharani. Her incredible journey in both regional and mainstream music highlights her lasting impact on India’s cultural and cinematic landscapes. For many, her voice remains an essential part of Bihar’s identity and traditions.