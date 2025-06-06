Bareilly inspector Nargis Khan is under investigation for owning over Rs 100 crore worth of illegal properties across several cities.

Nargis Khan, a police inspector currently posted in Bareilly and previously in charge of the women’s police station in Meerut, is now at the centre of serious discussions due to her massive wealth and past controversies. Recent investigations have linked her to properties worth crores in Noida and Ghaziabad.

A case was filed against Nargis Khan on June 3 by Inspector Durgesh Kumar from the Anti-Corruption Organisation’s Meerut branch. The case was registered at the Medical Police Station in Meerut under the charges of holding assets beyond known sources of income. According to the investigation so far, the Anti-Corruption team has uncovered properties worth over Rs 100 crore linked to Nargis.

Nargis is known for her love of luxury cars, including a BMW, Mercedes, Range Rover, and Thar. The combined value of these vehicles is over Rs 3 crore.

Properties in Noida and Ghaziabad

During the investigation, officials asked Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Authority for property details. In Noida, two luxury flats were found under the names of Nargis Khan and her husband, Suresh Kumar Yadav. These are valued at over Rs 2 crore. Additionally, a bar located in Sector 18 is also registered under her husband’s name and is worth nearly Rs 3 crore. Her husband is said to be involved in the liquor business.

In Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara area, a flat in Suresh’s name, valued at Rs 40 lakh, was also discovered. The investigation also found benami (illegally owned under others’ names) properties in Noida connected to Nargis through her bank account transactions.

Long-Term Posting and Past Controversies

Nargis Khan has served in Meerut and nearby districts for nearly 23 years. During the Samajwadi Party’s rule in Uttar Pradesh, she held charge of many prominent police stations. Her long postings and working style had already raised questions in the past.

She is originally from Shastrinagar, Meerut, and currently serves in Bareilly. Investigating agencies have found many irregularities in her bank accounts and properties spread across various cities like Meerut, Lucknow, Kanpur Dehat, and Amroha.

She and her husband have also faced allegations of embezzling crores from the Deputy Labour Commissioner’s office in Ghaziabad. The probe is ongoing.