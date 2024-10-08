Twitter
This woman named Marijuana Pepsi reveals story behind name, says, ‘Mother chose the name to ensure…’

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 01:02 PM IST

This woman named Marijuana Pepsi reveals story behind name, says, ‘Mother chose the name to ensure…’
Dr. Marijuana Pepsi Vandyck, a 52-year-old educator with a PhD in Higher Educational Leadership, is making headlines for her unique name and the challenges it brings. Named by her mother to stand out, Marijuana Pepsi has faced significant discrimination in the job market, despite her impressive academic achievements.

In an interview, she shared that many potential employers have overlooked her applications simply because of her name. “When people find out my name, they ask my nickname instead,” she explained, adding that if calling her Marijuana feels uncomfortable, they can refer to her as Dr. Vandyck. This reflects a broader issue of bias against individuals with unconventional names in professional settings.

Marijuana Pepsi has encountered scepticism throughout her life, with classmates and teachers whispering about her name and speculating about her mother's background. She recalls hearing rumours suggesting her mother might be a drug addict, which she firmly denies. Her mother chose the name to ensure that Marijuana would be a “force in the world” rather than conforming to societal norms.

Despite the stigma associated with her name, Dr. Vandyck proudly embraces it, stating, “I won’t answer to a different name to appease someone.” She emphasises that the problem lies not with her but with those who judge based on preconceived notions. Interestingly, she does not consume marijuana or Pepsi, countering assumptions about her lifestyle. “People don’t believe me when I say I’ve never smoked weed,” she remarked, highlighting the disconnect between her identity and public perception.

Dr. Vandyck's story underscores the ongoing challenges faced by individuals with distinctive names in professional environments and serves as a reminder of the importance of embracing one's identity amidst societal biases.

