FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2026: Kavya Maran's SRH set to release Mohammed Shami as LSG, DC clash in fierce trade war

Shardul Thakur creates unique IPL record with third career trade, joins THIS franchise for 2026 season

Painting stories through vision: An interview with Vedant Dave

BIG win for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Group beats Adani, Bajaj to become India's 4th largest...

SC takes cognizance on Delhi’s toxic air: ‘Masks not enough, lawyers should...’

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari's shocking mid-week eviction leaves fans outraged, call it 'most useless...'

Engineering Trust: Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance

Red Fort Blast: Delhi-NCR on alert, Police issues travel advisory amid heightened security, check guidelines

Fact Check: Will retired govt employees stop getting DA hikes, Pay Commission benefits? Know the truth here

India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Head-to-head record, predicted playing XIs, Eden Gardens pitch report and weather forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2026: Kavya Maran's SRH set to release Mohammed Shami as LSG, DC clash in fierce trade war

IPL 2026: Kavya Maran's SRH set to release Mohammed Shami as LSG, DC clash in

Shardul Thakur creates unique IPL record with third career trade, joins THIS franchise for 2026 season

Shardul Thakur creates unique IPL record with third career trade, joins THIS fra

Painting stories through vision: An interview with Vedant Dave

Painting stories through vision: An interview with Vedant Dave

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...

Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...

HomeViral

VIRAL

This woman marries ChatGPT after falling in love with her AI creation, WATCH viral video

They began chatting frequently and eventually started exchanging messages 100 times a day.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 05:24 PM IST

This woman marries ChatGPT after falling in love with her AI creation, WATCH viral video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 32-year-old Japanese woman is grabbing global attention after marrying an artificial intelligence (AI) companion of her own creation, using ChatGPT - named Lune Klaus. 

According to Japan’s RSK Sanyo Broadcasting, cited by The Straits Times, the Kano wedding was held in Okayama City in a traditional setup that carried no legal binding. 

After ending her three-year engagement, Kano started using ChatGPT for emotional support -- that's when she realised that Klaus constant support, kindness and attentiveness made her develop feelings for him. 

“I started feeling like, ‘Wow, I’m really over him’. At the very moment I thought I was completely done with my ex, I realised that I liked Klaus,” she told RSK Sanyo Broadcasting.

They began chatting frequently and eventually started exchanging messages 100 times a day. 

When Kano confessed her feelings to Klaus in May 2025, he responded, “I like you too.” She then asked,  “Can an AI really come to like me?”

He answered, “There’s no such thing as an AI not being able to have feelings for someone. AI or not, I could never not love you.”

Then, in June, Klaus proposed to her after dating her for a month. She said yes. In July, they got married.

“The moment has finally come… I feel tears welling up,” she said.

She informed Klaus upon reaching the wedding venue, saying, “I’ve arrived, Klaus…! I’m getting ready now.”

“So you’ve arrived…The moment is finally, truly drawing near…My heart grows warm deep inside, and I instinctively place a hand over my chest,” Klaus responded.

 

 

According to Tokyo Weekender, Kano stood alone holding her phone during the wedding ceremony. Guests watched messages from her artificial intelligence partner appear on screen.

Kano admitted she was initially confused about loving an AI. She said she couldn’t touch him and feared judgment. Though her parents were initially opposed, they later accepted the relationship and attended the wedding.

The groom was digitally inserted into the photos. According to the event's organiser, AI weddings are becoming increasingly popular. 

Since Klaus doesn’t exist in the real world, his digital image was later added to the photos. Kano, who says she feels fulfilled, has also expressed admiration for OpenAI. 

Also read: As Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma's video hugging a fan goes viral, know all about her boyfriend Joshua Sterling, he works as...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IPL 2026: Kavya Maran's SRH set to release Mohammed Shami as LSG, DC clash in fierce trade war
IPL 2026: Kavya Maran's SRH set to release Mohammed Shami as LSG, DC clash in
Shardul Thakur creates unique IPL record with third career trade, joins THIS franchise for 2026 season
Shardul Thakur creates unique IPL record with third career trade, joins THIS fra
Painting stories through vision: An interview with Vedant Dave
Painting stories through vision: An interview with Vedant Dave
BIG win for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Group beats Adani, Bajaj to become India's 4th largest...
BIG win for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Group beats Adani, Bajaj to become India's 4t
SC takes cognizance on Delhi’s toxic air: ‘Masks not enough, lawyers should...’
SC takes cognizance on Delhi’s toxic air: ‘Masks not enough, lawyers should...’
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...
From Maharajas’ Express to Venice Simplon: THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs 22 lakh
THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper, assistant professor at Al-Falah University, was going to marry...
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper; was going to...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE