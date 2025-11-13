They began chatting frequently and eventually started exchanging messages 100 times a day.

A 32-year-old Japanese woman is grabbing global attention after marrying an artificial intelligence (AI) companion of her own creation, using ChatGPT - named Lune Klaus.

According to Japan’s RSK Sanyo Broadcasting, cited by The Straits Times, the Kano wedding was held in Okayama City in a traditional setup that carried no legal binding.

After ending her three-year engagement, Kano started using ChatGPT for emotional support -- that's when she realised that Klaus constant support, kindness and attentiveness made her develop feelings for him.

“I started feeling like, ‘Wow, I’m really over him’. At the very moment I thought I was completely done with my ex, I realised that I liked Klaus,” she told RSK Sanyo Broadcasting.

They began chatting frequently and eventually started exchanging messages 100 times a day.

When Kano confessed her feelings to Klaus in May 2025, he responded, “I like you too.” She then asked, “Can an AI really come to like me?”

He answered, “There’s no such thing as an AI not being able to have feelings for someone. AI or not, I could never not love you.”

Then, in June, Klaus proposed to her after dating her for a month. She said yes. In July, they got married.

“The moment has finally come… I feel tears welling up,” she said.

She informed Klaus upon reaching the wedding venue, saying, “I’ve arrived, Klaus…! I’m getting ready now.”

“So you’ve arrived…The moment is finally, truly drawing near…My heart grows warm deep inside, and I instinctively place a hand over my chest,” Klaus responded.

According to Tokyo Weekender, Kano stood alone holding her phone during the wedding ceremony. Guests watched messages from her artificial intelligence partner appear on screen.

Kano admitted she was initially confused about loving an AI. She said she couldn’t touch him and feared judgment. Though her parents were initially opposed, they later accepted the relationship and attended the wedding.

The groom was digitally inserted into the photos. According to the event's organiser, AI weddings are becoming increasingly popular.

Since Klaus doesn’t exist in the real world, his digital image was later added to the photos. Kano, who says she feels fulfilled, has also expressed admiration for OpenAI.

