This woman made Louis Vuitton staff count Rs 68 lakh in cash, then walked out without buying anything due to...

The incident has been called the 'most satisfying act of vengeance this year' by netizens

A Chinese woman took dramatic revenge on the staff of a Louis Vuitton store in Chongqing after feeling insulted by their rude treatment two months earlier. The incident has been called the "most satisfying act of vengeance this year" by netizens.

The woman, known as "Xiaomayouren" on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, shared her story online. In June, she visited the Louis Vuitton outlet at StarLight Place shopping centre. However, despite carrying a luxury Hermes handbag, the staff reportedly ignored her, directed her to outdated clothing, and responded to her questions with impatience and eye-rolls.

Frustrated, she contacted Louis Vuitton’s headquarters to complain but received no response. Not willing to let the matter go, she returned to the store two months later, carrying 600,000 yuan (around Rs 68.50 lakh) in cash, accompanied by her assistant and a friend.

The group pretended to be interested in buying several items, leading the staff to spend two hours counting the cash. But just when the staff thought they had made a big sale, the woman announced, "We don’t want to buy now. We are leaving," and took her money back, leaving the store empty-handed.

According to reports, she later said, "How is it possible for me to buy their products to improve their work performance?" Her story quickly went viral, with many praising her actions.