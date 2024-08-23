Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This woman made Louis Vuitton staff count Rs 68 lakh in cash, then walked out without buying anything due to...

Rajkummar Rao reacts to glorification of Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas, says he 'enjoyed' Animal: 'If you want to become...'

Kamala Harris honours her mother while accepting Democratic Party nomination, promises to be president for...

Over 13 lakh government employees may lose salaries if..., check details here

‘He can eat your whole career’: Netizens slam Nani for saying Arshad Warsi got publicity after calling Prabhas ‘joker’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This woman made Louis Vuitton staff count Rs 68 lakh in cash, then walked out without buying anything due to...

This woman made Louis Vuitton staff count Rs 68 lakh in cash, then walked out without buying anything due to...

Rajkummar Rao reacts to glorification of Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas, says he 'enjoyed' Animal: 'If you want to become...'

Rajkummar Rao reacts to glorification of Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas, says he 'enjoyed' Animal: 'If you want to become...'

Kamala Harris honours her mother while accepting Democratic Party nomination, promises to be president for...

Kamala Harris honours her mother while accepting Democratic Party nomination, promises to be president for...

Here's how many crores Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, other cast charged for Stree 2

Here's how many crores Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, other cast charged for Stree 2

5 stunning pictures of Jupiter shared by NASA

5 stunning pictures of Jupiter shared by NASA

9 terrifying incidents happened on film sets

9 terrifying incidents happened on film sets

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most dangerous countries in the world

Most dangerous countries in the world

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mizoram

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mizoram

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's top medal contenders

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's top medal contenders

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Rajkummar Rao reacts to glorification of Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas, says he 'enjoyed' Animal: 'If you want to become...'

Rajkummar Rao reacts to glorification of Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas, says he 'enjoyed' Animal: 'If you want to become...'

‘He can eat your whole career’: Netizens slam Nani for saying Arshad Warsi got publicity after calling Prabhas ‘joker’

‘He can eat your whole career’: Netizens slam Nani for saying Arshad Warsi got publicity after calling Prabhas ‘joker’

Abhishek Banerjee reacts to Vedaa's underperformance, clashing with 'juggernaut' Stree 2: 'Not everyone can make...'

Abhishek Banerjee reacts to Vedaa's underperformance, clashing with 'juggernaut' Stree 2: 'Not everyone can make...'

HomeViral

Viral

This woman made Louis Vuitton staff count Rs 68 lakh in cash, then walked out without buying anything due to...

The incident has been called the 'most satisfying act of vengeance this year' by netizens

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

This woman made Louis Vuitton staff count Rs 68 lakh in cash, then walked out without buying anything due to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A Chinese woman took dramatic revenge on the staff of a Louis Vuitton store in Chongqing after feeling insulted by their rude treatment two months earlier. The incident has been called the "most satisfying act of vengeance this year" by netizens.

The woman, known as "Xiaomayouren" on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, shared her story online. In June, she visited the Louis Vuitton outlet at StarLight Place shopping centre. However, despite carrying a luxury Hermes handbag, the staff reportedly ignored her, directed her to outdated clothing, and responded to her questions with impatience and eye-rolls.

Frustrated, she contacted Louis Vuitton’s headquarters to complain but received no response. Not willing to let the matter go, she returned to the store two months later, carrying 600,000 yuan (around Rs 68.50 lakh) in cash, accompanied by her assistant and a friend.

The group pretended to be interested in buying several items, leading the staff to spend two hours counting the cash. But just when the staff thought they had made a big sale, the woman announced, "We don’t want to buy now. We are leaving," and took her money back, leaving the store empty-handed.

According to reports, she later said, "How is it possible for me to buy their products to improve their work performance?" Her story quickly went viral, with many praising her actions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Rishabh Pant to join MS Dhoni's CSK ahead of IPL 2025? DC captain's latest Instagram post leaves fans wondering

Rishabh Pant to join MS Dhoni's CSK ahead of IPL 2025? DC captain's latest Instagram post leaves fans wondering

Bomb threat on Air India flight, full emergency declared at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Bomb threat on Air India flight, full emergency declared at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Adani Group to cut down debt, planning to sell stakes of…

Adani Group to cut down debt, planning to sell stakes of…

Tanushree Dutta calls Nana Patekar and Dileep 'narcissistic psychopaths', slams Hema Committee report: 'They’re useless'

Tanushree Dutta calls Nana Patekar and Dileep 'narcissistic psychopaths', slams Hema Committee report: 'They’re useless'

Amar Kaushik breaks his silence on Shraddha Kapoor’s limited screen time in Stree 2: ‘Agar woh zayada dikhti…’

Amar Kaushik breaks his silence on Shraddha Kapoor’s limited screen time in Stree 2: ‘Agar woh zayada dikhti…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Most dangerous countries in the world

Most dangerous countries in the world

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mizoram

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mizoram

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's top medal contenders

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's top medal contenders

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement