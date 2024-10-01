Twitter
IND vs BAN: India wins test series against Bangladesh by winning 2nd match by...

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

SHOCKING! Man orders Apple iPhone online via cash on delivery, kills delivery boy, throws his body in...

This actor carried wife's dead body on his shoulders after daughter's birth, worked as tailor; then became top...

This 'sole monopolist' Indian businessman was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata in his times, he sold…

This woman beheaded her own husband, presented his severed head to the king, here's why

Historian Pramod Chauhan says that Hirade was the only brave Kshatrani of Rajasthan who placed her love for the nation above her husband Vika Dahiya. She took the life of her husband for her motherland.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 12:57 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

This woman beheaded her own husband, presented his severed head to the king, here's why
Many such brave heroes and heroines were born in the land of Rajasthan who sacrificed everything to protect their motherland. Today, we are going to tell you about one such sacrificial woman who did not hesitate to punish her husband and behead him for treason and betrayal to protect the motherland. We are talking about Rajasthan's Hirade whose tales of sacrifice are still relevant on the pages of Rajasthan's glorious history.  

Hirade was a 13th-century woman who made the biggest sacrifice to protect her motherland. Hirade beheaded her husband. Actually, Hirade's greedy and deceitful husband had given many secrets of Jalore fort to Delhi ruler Alauddin Khalji, after which the ruler made him rich with immense wealth. But Hirade did approve of this behaviour. In such a situation, the great Hirade chose to be a widow rather than being called the wife of a traitor and beheaded her husband and took his severed head to the ruler of that time, Kanhadadeva, who ruled the area around Javalipura (present-day Jalore in Rajasthan). Kanhadadeva was so impressed by Kshatrani Hirade's sacrifice that he also set out to fight a decisive battle with Alauddin Khalji's army. 

Historian Pramod Chauhan says that Hirade was the only brave Kshatrani of Rajasthan who placed her love for the nation above her husband Vika Dahiya. She took the life of her husband for her motherland. He has written that this sacrifice of Hirade has been awakening women's power in the interest of national devotion.

READ | Baahubali with Prabhas, Vikramarkudu with Ravi Teja, RRR with Ram Charan, now Jr NTR? Decoding SS Rajamouli's 'curse'

