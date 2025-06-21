She completed her education at Baldwins Girls School and later graduated from Jyoti Nivas College in Bangalore.

In modern India, despite the end of royal rule, several royal families still preserve their heritage. The Wadiyar dynasty of Mysuru, known for its wealth, is a prominent example. The current head, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the 27th Maharaja, reportedly possesses a fortune of approximately Rs 80,000 crore. In 2016, he married Princess Trishika Kumari of the Dungarpur royal family, and their son's birth was a significant event, being the first in the family in 400 years.

Before the birth of a child to the current Maharaja, the Wadiyar dynasty traditionally adopted heirs from relatives. This practice was due to the belief that a curse prevented natural births within the family for centuries. The birth of a child to Trishika eight years ago was, therefore, a highly significant event.

Who is Trishika Kumari ?

Trishika Kumari, the Queen (Maharani) of Mysore and wife of Yaduveer, hails from the Dungarpur royal family of Rajasthan. Her parents are Harshavardhan Singh and Maheshree Kumari. She completed her education at Baldwins Girls School and later graduated from Jyoti Nivas College in Bangalore. Though she is a queen but Trishika Kumari is known for simple and elegant style. Her appearances often reflect a down-to-earth charm, whether she’s spotted in traditional Indian attire or casual wear.

Who is Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar?

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar currently holds the position of head of the Wadiyar family of Mysore. He was originally born as Yaduveer Gopal Raj Urs, the son of Swarup Anand Gopal Raj Urs and Princess Leela Tripurasundari Devi. His lineage, however, took a significant turn, leading him to the forefront of the royal family.

The circumstances of his ascension changed after the passing of the former king, Srikantadatta Wadiyar, in 2013. Srikantadatta Wadiyar died without any biological children and without designating a successor. Subsequently, Yaduveer was adopted by Srikantadatta’s wife, which paved the way for him to become the new heir to the Mysore throne.

In 2015, at the young age of 23, Yaduveer was officially crowned as the 27th Maharaja of Mysore, in a ceremony steeped in tradition. The Wadiyar family, known for its immense wealth, is one of the richest royal families in India, with Yaduveer estimated to be the heir to a fortune valued at nearly Rs 80,000 crore.

Maharaja Yaduveer and Maharani Trishika Kumari welcomed their first son, Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar, in 2017, and in 2024, they celebrated the arrival of their second son, Yugadhyaksh Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

What was the 400-year-old curse on Wadiyar dynasty of Mysuru?

According to local legends, the Wadiyar family is said to be cursed by Alamelamma, the wife of Srirangaraya, who was the chieftain of Srirangapatna. When Srirangaraya fell ill, Alamelamma took charge of the kingdom. During this period, Raja Wadiyar attempted to take control of Srirangapatna.

Alamelamma, to escape capture, fled to the River Cauvery near Malingi (Talakadu). Before her death, she is said to have thrown her jewelles into the river, cursing that Talakadu would turn into a barren, sandy desert, Malingi would become a whirlpool, and the Mysore royal family would experience childless periods every other generation. The curse is believed to have come true, as the Maharajas of Mysore have faced generations without direct heirs over the years.