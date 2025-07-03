This woman completes 10,000-foot skydive on 80th birthday: 'Truly inspirational'

In a video shared by SkyHigh India's official Instagram, Dr Chauhan is seen preparing for the jump with the support of her son, one of India's most decorated army officers.

An 80-year-old woman has become the oldest Indian woman to complete a tandem skydive. Dr Shraddha Chauhan, mother of retired Brigadier Saurabh Singh Shekhawat, etched her name in the record books by jumping from a height of 10,000 feet on her 80th birthday.

Despite battling vertigo, cervical spondylitis and spinal disc problems, Dr Chauhan made the jump at SkyHigh India, the country's only certified civilian drop zone at Haryana's Narnaul airstrip, two hours from Delhi.

In a video shared by SkyHigh India's official Instagram, Dr Chauhan is seen preparing for the jump with the support of her son, one of India's most decorated army officers.

"She is now the oldest Indian woman to do a tandem skydive - and the oldest woman to do it in India. A mother. A milestone. A moment that takes flight. Courage has no age. Love has no height," the caption read.

"She is my mother. On turning 80, today I have the privilege and honour of jumping with her," he says in the clip. "Happy birthday," he added, while his mother kissed him on the cheek.

The 80-year-old said, "The wish I had in my heart to fly in the sky like an airplane, today my son has fulfilled that wish. It is a very proud moment."

The video shows the Brigadier helping his mother stretch and warm up before the flight. Boarding the plane, he helps her put on the gear, and moments later, the two free-fall into the blue skies. A GoPro camera captured the gusts of wind on their faces and the breathtaking fall.

