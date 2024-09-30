This woman claims to earn over Rs 400000 in just 3 hrs, reveals how

Kukreja wrote, "I got paid INR 4,40,000 approx. ($5,200) from ONE client this month.

In today’s digital world, where social media has transformed businesses, some consultants are leveraging their expertise in ways that leave many in awe. Shweta Kukreja, a social media consultant, recently grabbed attention on X (formerly Twitter) with a post that claimed she earned a staggering Rs 4.4 lakh ($5,200) from just one client by working for only three hours. Her post quickly went viral, amassing over 700K views and 5.6K likes.

Kukreja’s revelation sparked a mixed reaction online. While some users were amazed by her earnings, others were skeptical of the claim. One user commented, “The day you start earning 100x of that, you will not reveal your business secrets. The next client will remember this.” Kukreja swiftly responded, stating that her aim is to help people and that she believes sharing her knowledge won’t hinder her success.

In another post, Kukreja explained that her high fees reflect her years of experience and the results she delivers. “Clients pay for expertise, not the hours. If they wanted to pay for time, they could get the job done much cheaper,” she wrote, emphasizing that her value lies in the outcomes, not the effort or time spent.

With more people curious about her approach, Kukreja’s message highlights how expertise in social media strategy can command premium fees, making her story a striking example of the financial potential in the digital age.